List for moviegoers | “The Great Gatsby” – The Sun of Tlaxcala

When Scott Fitzgerald public “The Great Gatsby” in 1925 he was not yet born Baz Luhrmanthe Australian director who in 2013 premiered the eponymous movie.

More than a set of dates, this reflection serves to illustrate the weight of this narrative on the history of Literature. Italo Calvino said that “A classic is a book that never finishes saying what it has to say” and in this particular case it is checked.

The great gatsby is the story of Nick Caraway, a veteran of the First World War who, in his attempt to recover from alcoholism, tries to write a diary where he narrates what happened in the fictional town of West Egg.

In the summer of 1922 Nick met one of the most iconic men in town: Jay Gatsby, a mysterious tycoon who is presumed to be hosting extravagant parties at his grand mansion. Despite summoning a huge number of people from American high society on a recurring basis, gatsby it remains low profile, since the purpose of these meetings is not at all the search for social or economic superiority with its neighbors; rather, it is a relentless attempt to catch the attention of an unforgettable young love who lives on the other side of her property: Daisy Buchanan, none other than the beautiful and eloquent cousin of Nick. When these three characters meet on stage and attend the famous parties of the elite, a mess begins to develop that involves deception, betrayal and loss, while romance and passion take over the discourse and the attention of the spectators. that, waiting to see this stereotypical love materialize, plot twists are taken in the very style of the 20s.

The fineness in the plot to link in such a way can only be achieved with the mastery that works of art are designed. This dramatic film, thanks to the production and performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Elizabeth Debicki and Isla Fisher, it can already be considered a classic in its genre, because more than adapting a novel to the cinema, Luhrmann’s attempt was directed to the true origin of theater as fine art; he carried the sentiment to its conclusion, something that only Fitzgerald could have appreciated when he invented the characters.

Undoubtedly, this film is a constant award for the care of the language, for the fidelity of the speech to the visual and to the art of making such a recent work be already a classic in the hearts of millions, a party to enjoy.