Leonardo DiCaprio: how is the Beverly Hills mansion that will rent for more than 32 thousand dollars per month | Hollywood actors | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Leonardo Dicaprio it’s a referent in the history of cinema and acting, achieving a Oscar Award in 2016 for his spectacular performance in “The Revenant”, which even threatened his health.

And it is that the actor who gave life to “Jack” in “titanica” has accumulated a great fortune as a result of his long career in the seventh art, where he has worked as an actor and producer, as well as his appearances in environmental campaigns.

Thanks to this, the 47-year-old actor managed last 2021 to acquire a luxurious mansion in beverly hillswhich was built in 1936 and recently confirmed that it will rent.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO’S MANSION IN BEVERLY HILLS

The mansion acquired last year by the American actor is valued at 9.9 million dollars and is located in Los Angeles, California. In addition, the actor will rent the property for $32,500.

The property has a hall, living room, main room, bar, garage, equipped and furnished kitchen, dining room and breakfast area.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s house in Beverly Hills will be put up for rent (Photo: RodeoRealty / YouTube)

The kitchen has open spaces, it is spacious and with ceiling lamps that reinforce the visibility of the room. In addition, there is a central island with high-end appliances to prepare food and serve it immediately.

On the bedroom side, these have a large bed, footboard, walk-in closet with mirrors and their own bathroom with vanity.

In the outer area, of almost 0.3 acres, you can see the patio, park, camping area, a small guest house, spa area and a large swimming pool.