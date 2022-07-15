Kylie Jenner, a private jet for a 3-minute flight: the web rises

Time is money. That will be why Kylie Jenner will have thought of saving it by taking one private jet to travel a distance of 64 km in 3 minutes. Not even the time for a coffee and the digital entrepreneur has arrived at her destination, flying from Camarillo to Van Nuys, California.









Read also> Kylie Jenner hot on Instagram, the fake topless and the invitation: “Free your nipples”













Kylie Jenner’s Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~ 3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 – Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022









Kylie Jenner, a private jet for a 3 minute trip and the web sets in





The flash trip, which took place on Wednesday, immediately went viral and caused the web people to rise up, who judged the choice of Jenner inappropriate, both for economic and environmental reasons. “The rich use the private jet to make the 3-minute journey, but the blame for the destruction of the planet is clearly ours because we don’t use paper cups or because we don’t buy solid shampoo, it seems obvious to me,” one user tweeted. “60km by plane and I have to think about the air conditioning” commented another, under the post published by “Celebrity Jets”, the profile that traces the routes of celebs’ private jets, indicating their respective fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, and publishes them on Twitter.









Faced with a dearth of energy and a profound climate crisis that the whole world is facing, Travis Barker’s wife has proved completely indifferent to the problems of the Planet: she could have rented any car and within an hour would arrive at the same destination. Instead, she preferred to fly over the two towns with a jet, in spite of the fate of the Earth.









Last updated: Friday 15 July 2022, 21:44







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED