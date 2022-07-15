Kourtney Kardashian slammed due to 245% higher water consumption than reported allotment

Kourtney Kardashian is on trial for abusing her allotment of water during California’s historic drought.

Water records obtained by CBS2 News show the Kardashian The star’s $ 8 million Calabasas home used 245 percent of its water budget in May. According to the network, that was the fourth month it went over budget since the restrictions were introduced in December.

“It’s unreasonable right now when you’re dealing with drought in Southern California,” Steve Creech, president of the Wyland Foundation, told CBS2 investigative reporter David Goldstein.

Many people have also turned to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Maybe try fucking literally anything besides yourself,” one user pissed. “Your water consumption is outrageous. They should charge you an insane rate for how reckless you are. “

Another agreed, writing, “Ms. Kourtney ‘I love the earth and I’m so organic’ Kardashian is currently using 245 percent of her water budget during a severe drought.”

A third added angrily: “75,000 people rely on a dangerously low water supply and are you exceeding your 245 percent quota? Why are you so fucking asshole? “

The mom-of-three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick, isn’t the only celebrity abusing water. Sylvester Stallone’s $ 18 million mansion was also listed in the report. He used 351 percent of the water allotted in May, which was also the fourth month he went over budget.

“If you’re going beyond, you know, 200 percent, 300 percent, you’re really abusing your share of water,” Creech said. “There is no way around it.”

It appears that many wealthy Los Angeles residents, celebrities and otherwise, are struggling to cope with the new rules. In May the Los Angeles Times revealed the extraneous questions people asked during a five-hour city hall meeting of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

“We have some great koi ponds [sic] with over 100 fish. Is there a special exemption for them? ” asked one attendee, according to the outlet. Another echoed a similar sentiment, “How long can we run water to fill our pools?” and someone else asked: “If we’re always under water budget, can we wash our cars once a week?”

In the district, 70 percent of the residents’ water is used outdoors.

“The people here are proud to have, in some cases, lush landscapes,” said David Pedersen, general manager of Las Virgenes. “There [are] places in our district where if you drive around you will nod your head and say, ‘Oh, I understand why water consumption should be higher here.’ “

He continued: “Water consumption tends to be above average throughout Los Angeles. For this reason, I feel the pressure that we really need to push more on conservation, because we have more to give, so to speak ”.

According to Drought.gov, 100 percent of people living in Los Angeles are affected by drought. It is the fourth driest year on record in the past 128 years, with the first fourth month of 2022 the driest ever, The Weather Channel reported in May.

Scientists now say that the drought in the western region of the United States is the worst in the area in more than 1,000 years, says the Wall Street newspaper. Plus, Lake Mead is only 28% full. National Park Service officials estimate that the water body lost 169 feet from its altitude of 1,214 in 2000.

News week reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.