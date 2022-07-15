Kourtney Kardashian shows off bra with see-through top after applauding PDA critics with husband Travis Barker

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her bra with a sheer crop top while out for dinner with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 43, recently returned fire with fans criticizing her overdone PDA with her rock star husband.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted the shot on their Instagram stories.

In the photo, the newlyweds are standing outside the central Los Angeles office of the plant-based Vietnamese restaurant Au Lac.

Travis, 46, wears a studded black vest over a faded black hoodie while making a funny face.

Kourtney flashes a smile as she poses in a tiny sheer crop top with the stripped bra visible underneath.

It looks like Kourtney is enjoying transparency as the Hulu star shocked her fans last week with a new photo on her Instagram Stories.

The reality star took to the stage Monday night as she posed in front of her closet mirror.

The TV personality sported baggy boyfriend jeans and another sheer white tank top that showed off her black bra underneath.

Kourtney added removable black sleeves to the look and gave the camera a steamy look in her completely glam makeup.

Poosh’s founder even delved into what some would consider risque when Kourtney shared an NSFW shot along with a slew of other photos.

In the photo, she posed in a sheer bra that sported her underboob with a box of crackers near her face and the phone in her hand.

Part of Kourtney’s flat stomach was visible in the shot, amidst rumors that she might be pregnant with her fourth child.

Her wavy hair fell loose over her face and she seemed to be pouting.

Kourtney posed in the mirror with a homemade photo of her son, Reign, in the frame.

NO BRA NO PROBLEM

During a visit to Lake Como, the Los Angeles native ditched her bra completely while wearing a steamy green dress with a cut off the shoulders.

In the mirror selfie, the star sported the antique mirror behind her, hanging on the wall, and the vintage round table.

At the top of the table was a bottle of wine and a plate of grapes.

The Kardashian star also took a snapshot while posing in the posh bedroom.

A chandelier hung from the ceiling and two chairs were planted next to the giant bed.

KOURTNEY RETURNS TO HIT

Kourtney recently cheered a fan who teased her and her husband Travis Barker for excessive PDAs.

The newlywed couple is often accused of excessively showing their love for each other.

Their affection is so well known that one fan even parodied it with a homemade greeting card, which Kourtney shared on her Instagram stories.

The card, which features what appears to be a homemade homage to a famous photo of the two in the midst of a passionate moment, reads: “Here we are in another year of excessive PDA.”

Kourtney posted a photo of the product and added her note to her husband: “Here’s another 100 years of this.”

Reality stars have famously faced months of backlash over their sexual posts and mutual affection for each other.

In May, Kourtney defended the duo by sharing a post from her lifestyle website Poosh about affection in relationships.

She posted a photo of herself kissing Travis while sitting on his lap and captioned it: “Let’s talk about the PDA as self-care.”

The article on the subject said, “It may be easy to see it as exaggerated or hateful, but we are here to argue that PDA can be a form of self-care.”

She later stated that for Kourtney, PDA with Travis helps her “be there and pretend there’s nobody else there.”

TAKE A ROOM!

Kourtney and Travis topped Kim and Pete Davidson’s bold “foot fetish” photos as the newlyweds were photographed kissing on a public bench the next day.

The couple were spotted packing their bags as they continued to recover from their life-threatening pancreatitis case.

The Blink 182 drummer and his reality star boyfriend kissed on a bench after visiting a coffee shop in Malibu, California for some iced matcha latte and water.

They were spotted kissing, cuddling, and whispering sweet things to each other for about ten minutes.

Kourtney wore a black bomber jacket over an orange lace dress with lips as she closed her lips with Travis, who was wearing one of his signature graphic tees.

They were paired with black designer sunglasses and were spotted walking hand in hand together.

Travis appeared to be wearing a stabilizer on his wrist, having only been released from the hospital six days earlier.

Kourtney looked happy to have her husband back as she lovingly rested her head on his shoulder.

Then they left with Travis’ bright orange vintage Chevy K5 Blazer.

