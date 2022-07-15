Kim Kardashian to reunite with boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia for luxury romantic getaway after 4 weeks away

KIM Kardashian is flying to Australia to reunite with her boyfriend Pete Davidson for a luxury romantic getaway after four weeks away.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that the couple will be spending quality time together as Pete steals a few moments from his movie set to join Kim.

5

A source close to Kim, 41, told The Sun: “Kim is right now on her private jet flying to Cairns, North Queensland, Oz, to meet up with Pete.”

The insider explained, “Pete is out there shooting a movie with Orlando Bloom. Kim is expected to stay with him for a few days, she lands in Cairns, Queensland on Saturday morning at their time ”.

Direct flights from Los Angeles to Australia take around 14 hours on average, and the West Coast state is 17 hours behind Australia.

Regarding Kim’s plans for things to do with Pete, 28, in Cairns, the source said, “She told the people who work with her that she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort where he is staying and not. do much more! “

The insider concluded: “She told the team with her: ‘Don’t expect to see me much for a couple of days!'”

The Sun reached out to Kim’s reps for comment.

LONG DISTANCE

Kim and Pete were last confirmed together during their vacation in Tahiti in June.

The couple’s romantic getaway happened nearly a month ago before Pete left for Australia to begin filming on the set of his new movie, Wizards.

Most read in Entertainment

Although on Monday, Kim posted a series of cute shots of herself with Pete.

It looked like they were spending a day lounging by the pool with friends, though it’s unclear exactly when the shots were taken.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE?

Although Kim and Pete appear to be doing remote work, some friends of Kim’s exclusively told The Sun that they are concerned about the future of the relationship.

The source exclusively told The Sun: “Kim is frantic with her career, her children and her family – she has no room to ‘get involved’ in someone else’s life, so it suits her that Pete is younger. and lives in New York City. she and is away now for a few weeks ”.

Kim’s friend explained, “After checking out Kanye’s years, she’s having so much fun going out and being this new Kim Kardashian with her boyfriend, but when she gets home she has to get up at 5:30 to train and stay. well. a mother. “

The source confessed: “The fact is, his life is carefully planned months and months in advance – why doesn’t he find time to fly away and see Pete?

“It’s not like she can get up and leave the shooting schedule – everyone around her wonders if that means they’re not as serious as they were.”

GET IT WORKING

The Sun previously reported that Pete and Kim are “still 100% together” and are committed to making the romance work from a distance.

The insider shared: “Kim and Pete are still going strong, but they have been sailing long distance for a while while filming in Australia.

“FaceTime every day and they are engaging as they both focus on work for a while.”

The source continued: “Kim has already returned to Los Angeles with her family after her trip to Paris and is spending time with the children.

“He could visit Pete in the next few weeks if his schedule allows, but he won’t be moving there.”

PETE’S FILM

Pete is filming on the set of the Wizards movie as he juggles the big screen role and his relationship with Kim.

The comedy film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment company.

According to reports, Pete and co-star Franz Rogowsk will play the lead roles of two hapless beach bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot.

The cast also includes Naomi Scott, Sean Harris and Orlando Bloom.

Many took to an online thread to discuss Kim and Pete during her filming schedule and mentioned how they hadn’t been photographed together in some time.

One guessed: “Does anyone else get the feeling that Pete is in Australia, Kim going everywhere, that they’re on break?”

“I know the distance is due to work, but … I just wonder if this is a precursor to ‘our schedules are too complicated’, ‘timing is bad’, etc., etc.”

5

5