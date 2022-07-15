“Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn’s dress”: accusations to the influencer denied

Kim Kardashian overwhelmed by criticism after being accused of harming the dress of Marilyn Monroe worn at Met Gala was defended directly by the museum that owns the iconic piece, categorically denying the rumors about the damage. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! the Orlando, Florida attraction center that bought the dress for about five million dollars in 2016, said it was “sure” that the influencer did not damage the dress as argued by Scott Fortner, a passionate collector of Marilyn memorabilia.

The allegations against Kim Kardashian

Two days ago Fortner had talked about “significant damage“, publishing on the Internet some shots of the dress with tears, missing crystals and others hanging by a thread. To enter the dress that belonged to the Hollywood diva (worn in 1962 to sing” Happy Birthday Mr. President “to John Kennedy three months before killing himself) the influencer made a lot of sacrifices, putting himself on a starvation diet for lose eight pounds in three weeks. Despite her efforts, she still couldn’t zip her dress, so she was forced to hide her awkwardness with a strategically placed white fur stole. Ripley’s released a note from its experts that in 2017, the year after the purchase, they had noticed “several worn seams, not surprising given the delicacy of the material, and, on the back, gathers on the hooks of the closure“. Therefore the condition of the dress was not optimal even before the Kardashian performance.

The denial

“Our mission is to educate the public and fans and stimulate conversations. The talk about Marilyn’s dress is for just that. The importance of that dress was by no means denied, the opposite happened, introducing a new generation to the diva’s legacy.“, he said the center of Florida specifying that “from the base of the steps of the Met, when Kim she put on her dress, at the top, where she changed into a replica, the dress has remained in the same condition since it left our shop window“.