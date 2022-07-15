Khloe Kardashian nemesis Jordyn Woods has been showered with support and stuns in a jeweled gown while traveling to Italy with her boyfriend

KHLOE Kardashian’s nemesis Jordyn Woods was showered with support as she was stunned in a jeweled dress on her trip to Italy with her boyfriend.

Jordyn, 24, was famously kicked out of Kardashian’s inner circle after she was caught with Khloe’s then-boyfriend and father of her children Tristan Thompson, 31.

The Life of Kylie star shared photos of the couple’s Italian escape on her Instagram.

In the photo titled “wedding date,” she poses with her two-year boyfriend, NBA star, Karl-Anthony Towns, 26.

The Timberwolves center looks elegant in his black tuxedo and white buttoned shirt, but it’s Jordyn who really shines.

The Los Angeles native wears an ankle-length gold dress studded with multicolored jewels with floral motifs.

The bejeweled gown sparkles in the sunlight while complemented by the refined additions of a diamond necklace and subtle hoop earrings.

Fans expressed their support for the glittering socialite ensemble in the second comment of the post.

One fan commented: “I love the way you shine… Diamond Girl”.

A second wrote: “I love this Jordyn look of yours”.

Another commentator added “This dress”, while a fourth person said “Beautiful omg”.

One fan said there is “a lot of hustle and bustle about the dress!”

Another person simply responded with his appreciation for it: “This WOW look”.

TESTS WITH TRISTAN

Jordyn made headlines after she was caught “making out” with Tristan Thompson in 2019.

She has since been out with her former best friend Kylie, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian family.

Tristan on the other hand hasn’t stopped making headlines or engaging in scandalous behavior.

In September 2017, Khloe Kardashian, 38, became pregnant with her and Tristan’s first child together, which she described as her “biggest dream”.

In a message to his Instagram followers, he praised Tristan, writing, “Thank you for loving me like you do! Thank you for treating me like a queen! “

However, a few days before the birth of their daughter True on April 12, 2018, several online videos surfaced of Tristan apparently cheating on Khloe with other women.

He was still in the delivery room with Khloe for the birth of their daughter, but she threw him like a “piece of shit” in a KUWTK confessional.

However, Khloe decided to give her little dad another chance for their new daughter’s sake.

Several months later, he was spotted leaving a Hollywood nightclub with a mysterious group of women.

As previously mentioned, Khloe suffered one of her most public upsets after Tristan was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

As a result, Jordyn was ostracized by the Kardashian family and Khloe ended things with Tristan.

With the 2020 pandemic, the two reconciled as they quarantined with their daughter.

Khloe has revealed that she wants baby number two and they produced embryos in March 2021 during their IVF journey to possibly have a second child together.

However, it transpired that Tristan had been involved in another scandal with model Sydney Chase.

Khloe off guard didn’t find out until he was publicly denounced by his own mistress.

During a podcast appearance, Sydney claimed that they have come out “multiple times” and “did it all”.

However, Sydney claimed that Tristan had told her at the time that he was single, and she ended their relationship once she learned that she was actually still with Khloe.

But she also claimed during an Instagram Live that Tristan sent her dirty messages and even told her that Khloé “wasn’t her type”.

Things really went to a head when court documents revealed last year that Tristan slept with Maralee Nichols on the night of her 30th birthday in Houston, Texas.

A love scandal surfaced when the pregnant fitness model sued him for child support payments and Tristan took a DNA test.

The results confirmed that he was the father of Maralee’s son, Theo, who was born in December 2021.

It was never clear with Khloe, with whom he was having an exclusive relationship at the time of the relationship.

Instead he learned about it through court documents that were publicly leaked.

The Chicago Bulls player then released a statement on social media in which he apologized to Khloe, writing, “You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you ”.

NEW BABY

It was recently reported that Khloe Kardashian is having a baby via a surrogate with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with her mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, with whom she had a child in December.

A statement from Khloe’s rep confirmed that she is having a second child via a surrogate mother.

According to TMZ, Tristan is the baby’s father and already shares a four-year-old daughter named True with his former reality star.

The statement revealed that the baby was conceived in November last year, just before Khloe and Tristan separated over her love child scandal.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said.

