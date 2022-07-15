Kevin Hart gives the last minute on Will Smith

On March 28, one of the events of the year for film lovers took place, the ceremony of the Oscar awardswhich was marked by the slap of Will Smith a Chris Rock after an unfortunate comment by the latter about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett, referring to the alopecia she suffers from. An event that did not remain in a single apology from the interpreter of ‘The Williams Method’, but was also punished by the Film Academy with ten years without being able to attend either in person or telematically to the events of said organization.

The months have passed, and Will Smith was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic, where he was treated after starring in one of the most shocking moments remembered in recent years. Furthermore, he was seen traveling with his family to India, where he met a famous guru who follows the actor.

Now, and after some time away from the public scene, more information has been given about the state of Will Smith, and it has been given by someone who knows him very well, the also actor kevin hartwho through an interview granted to ‘ET’, has ensured that “Will regrets this, you know, he’s much better now, and certainly much better than he was before.”.

Also, just like you did Jada Pinkett A little over a month ago, he has also asked for a reconciliation, a pardon between the two with which to settle this issue: “The only thing I hope is that the two of them find a way to reconcile about it and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This isn’t about talking about the past, it’s about understanding the present and doing your best to move forward.”

His opinion on Chris Rock

Finally, he also wanted to leave an opinion about Chris Rock, who is also his friend: “I still love him very much, I still love Chris, and you can’t judge a person for just one thing. life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so”.