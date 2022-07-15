Keanu Reeves wants to play Batman in live-action

Keanu Reeves, practically loved by all Hollywood fans, reveals that one of his deepest dreams has been to play Batman in a live action movie. The actor recently attended the premiere of DC League of Superpets, an animated film in which he plays the guardian of Gotham City, and spoke about this frustrated goal that is now overshadowed by an actor who is also loved by the public.

DC League of Superpets stars Krypto, Superman’s dog, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation; Other important characters of the brand also appear in the film, such as Batman, Ace (his dog), The Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Cyborg. Keanu Reeves joined the cast as the voice of Bruce Wayne and has partially fulfilled that goal of becoming DC’s beloved hero. For Extra he shares a bit of his need to bring this role to live-action:

It’s always been a dream but [Robert] Pattinson has Batman right now and he’s doing amazing.

No one can deny it. Robert Pattinson delivered a remarkable job with his appearance in Batman- 85%, the film that offers us a new layer of the character and gave us perhaps the best Gotham city that has been seen on the big screen. Directed by Matt Reeves, it managed to gross US$770 million globally, becoming a standout hit of 2022. The sequel was confirmed a few months ago and now everyone is waiting for the next big adventure; At the moment there are no official details of the argument or a possible release date.

Among the many interpretations of Keanu Reeves also stands out as John Wick, the assassin featured in Another Day To Kill – 85% and has since caused a sensation among the public. In this franchise, he shows us that, regardless of his advanced age, he is still capable of showing good command in close combat and handling weapons; the saga has exerted a surprising enchantment among the actor’s fans and now everyone is waiting for the fourth installment. Perhaps the creators of the franchise did not think to go so far with the brand, but the success obtained has already assured us a fifth film. john wick 4 was outrageously delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2023.

The most recent movie Keanu that reached the movie theaters was Matrix Resurrections – 65%, a sequel that was not what everyone wanted and that received mixed reviews, both from experts and viewers. The story returns us to Neo, who lives an ordinary life in San Francisco while his therapist prescribes blue pills… until Morpheus offers him the red pill, reopening his mind to the world of the Matrix and to a whole range of possibilities that I thought I had lost.

In addition to Keanu Reeves, DC League of Superpets features performances by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Jemaine Clement, Olivia Wilde and Jameela Jamil. The film opens on July 28 and joins the long list of animated productions that are so well received among consumers (much better than live action).

