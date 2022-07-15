Keanu Reeves prepares documentary about Formula 1 for Disney Plus

Not satisfied with being one of the public’s favorite actors, the protagonist of two of the most famous action sagas of the last 20 years, and one of the so-called “boyfriends of the Internet”, Keanu Reeves is preparing a new documentary series about the Formula 1, the popular motor racing competition. The material will be a Disney Plus original project.

In accordance with Variety, Keanu Reevespassionate about speed, is producing a documentary series about Ross Brown, the Formula 1 director who bought the Honda team in 2009 and made them champions. The report indicates that the actor will also host the said project and has already conducted some interviews for it. The aforementioned executive will also appear on the show. This the interpreter said about his plans:

We want to tell this amazing story [la de Brawn]. There is a lot to talk about. A friend of mine told me about it and I was smitten by it and actually had worked with Brawn before in the advertising world and is one of the producers. So we said ‘let’s tell that story, let’s try to tell it’.

This is not the only link between Reeves and the world of motorized vehicles, as the actor has his own brand of motorcycles called Arch Motorcycle. Although surely the followers of his filmography immediately think of Maximum Speed- 93%, the outlandish action movie he starred in about a bus bomb that would explode if it stopped accelerating.

Reeves had a busy couple of years with everything and the pandemic. The actor starred in Matrix Resurrections – 65% and then premiered it at the end of last year. All while also beginning the filming of john wick 4. The long-awaited hit-hit action sequel was originally going to be released in 2021, but the health emergency scuppered those plans. This new documentary is one of a couple of new projects that he is preparing.

One that has been just as talked about is the release, and upcoming adaptation, of the graphic novel BRZRKR. This is a comic that Reeves wrote about an immortal being with an addiction to violence who starts working for the US government in exchange for them revealing the secret of how to end his existence. It is known that a movie based on it, and starring him, is in development as well.

About the documentary series on Formula 1 there are still not many details. In fact, it doesn’t even have a title, but Disney Plus hopes to have it ready by 2023. At the moment, there are several projects for Reeves that will surely keep his fans happy. The closest of all will be john wick 4which has its premiere scheduled for March next year.

