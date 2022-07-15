Keanu Reeves prepares a documentary about Formula 1 for Disney Plus

Keanu Reeves is one of those stars that, inevitably, it is impossible not to love. The actor has seen his career resurface in recent years thanks to the John Wick movies, where he plays the deadly hit man with intentions of retiring.

Nevertheless, much of the Keanu Reeves star has always been behind the scenes. His kindness and selfless personality is well known to all, and there are hundreds of examples that have surfaced over the years.

Keanu is also a fan of speed, something that may have rubbed off on him from his time trapped on a bus that couldn’t go below 50 kilometers per hour.

Be that as it may, Keanu Reeves’ next project is directly linked to the motor world, specifically Formula 1.

According to Variety, the Canadian actor of Lebanese origin is preparing a documentary for Disney Plus about Ross Brawn, current sporting director of Formula 1 since 2017.

Brawn, engineer and designer, acquired the Honda team in 2009 and turned it into Brawn GPteam that would obtain victory that same year thanks to Jenson Button.

Brawn and Button will also participate in the documentary as interviewees, in addition to Rubens Barrichellothe other pilot of the team that year.

Keanu Reeves’ Formula 1 documentary for Disney Plus still It does not have an official title, but it is known that it will consist of four episodes.

For now, Disney sources consulted in this regard have refused to make statements confirming or denying the existence of this project Or put a release date on it. Presumably, the chapters would hit the House of Mouse platform sometime in 2023.

Disney Plus has a good supply of documentaries, although many of them are related to the fabric of the studio and its many projects. A documentary like the one presented by Keanu Reeves is very attractive for the platform’s diversification plans.