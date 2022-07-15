Kanye West was accused of failing to pay $ 7 million to a production company

There is no peace for Kanye West. The Chicago rapper is also making headlines again today for being sued for failing to pay $ 7.1 million to Phantom Labs, the production company he has collaborated with over the past year for a series of events.

According to Variety, the lawsuit was filed in County’s Superior Court in Los Angeles on Thursday. Phantom Labs accuses West of not completing payments for several productions: the benefit concert Free Larry Hoover held with Drake, a listening and livestreaming event for Donda 2four Sunday Service appointments and the Coachella live canceled by the rapper himself.

West began partnering with Phantom Labs in the fall of 2021 on a warehouse renovation project in Los Angeles. Around the same time, he commissioned them to produce four Sunday Services, the gospel events held by the artist himself. None of these jobs have ever been paid for.

In November of the same year, further renovations began on a West property on Seward Street, Los Angeles, as well as setting up a studio for an anonymous artist with whom West was working. In December, the company worked on Free Larry HooverWest and Drake’s benefit concert at LA Coliseum, then focus on the listening party of Donda 2 held in Miami in February 2022.

Just the budget for the performance and livestreaming of Donda 2 it is around 11.7 million dollars. According to Phantom Labs, this figure had to be covered by a sponsor who withdrew a few days before the appointment. For the event, the company is still to receive just over $ 2 million.

The production company hoped to be able to recover this debt thanks to Kanye West’s performance at Coachella where the festival had allocated a $ 9 million cachet for the artist. But when Ye pulled out of the event in the spring, the company – which had to pay an additional million dollars in penalties with the various suppliers – decided to sue him.

“We are very proud of the work we have done with Ye and we are sorry that such a fruitful collaboration ends this way,” the spokesperson for Phantom Labs told Variety. “A celebrity who uses her fame and reputation to make fun of her co-workers is simply unacceptable.”