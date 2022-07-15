Johnny Depp releases album and undertakes tour after his stormy trial







{{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}}







(AFP) The actor Johnny Depp releases a rock album with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck and is already on tour in Europea way to forget the stormy trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The album, entitled “18”, is basically made up of versions of rock classics, and goes on sale this Friday.

Depp, 59, after many cigarettes, strains his vocal chords and Jeff Beck, 78, juggles his guitar.

The album includes songs by John Lennon (“Isolation”), Marvin Gaye (“What’s going on”) and the Velvet Underground (“Venus in furs”).

There is also room for original songs, such as “This is a song for miss Hedy Lamarr”, in which Depp pays tribute to the Hollywood movie star.

Although he won the lawsuit against his ex-wife, Depp seems to continue to ruminate bitterly on the human condition, singing that he no longer believes in his fellow human beings and describing Lamarr as a woman “erased by the very world that made her a star.”

Hedy Lamarr was an actress of Austrian origin who succeeded in Hollywood, but she was also an outstanding inventor, who collaborated with the US Army during World War II.

Depp and Heard took out all their dirty laundry during the six weeks that their trial lasted, which from the first day became a television show.

The jury ended up apportioning blame, but the sentence awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor $10 million in damages, while Heard only got $2 million.

The “Aquaman” actress, who appeared during the trial as a victim of spousal violence, vowed to keep fighting, but her first appeal was recently thrown out.

rocker to the end

Rock is not a novelty in the life of Johnny Depp, quite the contrary. The now billionaire actor has said on more than one occasion that he started in the entertainment industry with the idea of ​​becoming a guitarist.

He was part of a group, Bad Boys (later converted into The Kids) and even opened for Iggy Pop, but later Depp himself confessed that he was convinced by actor Nicolas Cage to also become a performer.

Over the years he has been in and out of the music scene. His group Hollywood Vampires, along with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry (Aerosmith guitarist) have played live on numerous occasions.

Beck and Depp met in 2016 thanks to their shared fondness for “cars and guitars”.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, (…) we had the feeling that we were 18 years old again. So that was the title of the album,” Beck recently explained.

In addition to the tour, Depp will return to the sets this summer. He will play the French King Louis XV under the direction of the French actress Maïwenn. The film revolves around the monarch’s relationship with his mistress, the Countess du Barry. The filming will initially last three months, and will take place in Versailles.