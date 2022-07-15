Johnny Depp presents album and starts tour after his trial

Depp, 59, after many cigarettes, strains his vocal chords and Jeff Beck, 78, juggles his guitar.

The album includes songs by John Lennon (“Isolation”), Marvin Gaye (“What’s going on”) and the Velvet Underground (“Venus in furs”).

There’s also room for original songs, such as “This is a song for miss Hedy Lamarr,” in which Depp pays tribute to the Hollywood movie star.

Although he won the lawsuit against his ex-wife, Depp seems to continue to ruminate bitterly on the human condition.singing that she no longer believes in her peers and describing Lamarr as a woman “erased by the very world that made her a star.”

Hedy Lamarr was an actress of Austrian origin who succeeded in Hollywood, but she was also an outstanding inventor, who collaborated with the US Army during World War II.

Depp and Heard took out all their dirty laundry during the six weeks that their trial lasted, which from the first day became a television show.

The jury ended up apportioning blame, but the sentence awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor $10 million in damages, while Heard only got $2 million.

the actress of Aquamanwho appeared during the trial as a victim of spousal violence, vowed to keep fighting, but her first appeal was recently thrown out.