Johnny Depp inspired Joseph Quinn to bring Eddie to life in ‘Stranger Things’

The British actor has conquered all viewers with his performance in the fourth season of the successful series.

The fourth season of stranger things has given fans many surprises. One of them has been Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson in the successful Netflix series. The performance of the British actor has been acclaimed by viewers and critics, so he is living one of his best moments in his professional career. But what was Quinn inspired to bring her character to life? The interpreter has answered this question and he will surely surprise you.

The new installment of stranger things has brought in new characters like Argyle, Chrissy, Jason, Vickie and Eddie. New members in Hawkins that have captivated the spectators being Eddie the one that has stood out the most in the season. A heavy metal lover and outcast from the town, Quinn’s character joins the group formed by Steve, Dustin and company to defeat Vecna ​​with an epic musical scene to the rhythm of Metallica.

These weeks the British actor has been giving interviews to different media where he has revealed various details of his time on the successful series. in conversation with tudum, Quinn has revealed how he prepared to play Eddie Munson.

I loved Captain Jack Sparrow [en Piratas del Caribe]. I think it’s a brilliant interpretation of Johnny Depp. And I’ve stolen little bits of it that I think I put on Eddie

The most attentive spectators were already pointing out the winks that could be seen from Sparrow at Eddie. And the truth is that they share some similar traits. Both have a very strong and eccentric personality and at the same time they are misunderstood. Physically, they both have long hair and both Eddie and Johnny Depp’s character are the heroes of their stories.

However, Quinn notes that the music was what really got him into the character of Eddie. heavy metal and bands like Black Sabbath, Masters of Reality and Van Halen were some of the groups that I listened to on loop during filming.

If you don’t know what to see and want to receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter