Joe Dante thinks Baby Yoda is a ‘blatant’ copy of Gizmo

Yes starwars has managed to come back after the debacle of the rise of skywalker was undoubtedly due to The Mandalorian, and more specifically everyone’s favorite character: El Niño. Baby Yoda. Grogu. Mando’s rabidly lovable and charismatic young sidekick who has been the internet rage for two and a half seasons (if we count the last stretch of boba fett book) and will soon return in the third installment of The Mandalorian. It is not a creature unrelated to controversy, however, since at the time it starred in a very shocking moment with some eggs… and there is also its design.

From time to time, theories refloat on the Internet assuring that the appearance of Baby Yoda drinks a lot, perhaps too much, from that of another creature loved by pop culture: Gizmo, the affable Mogwai who appeared in gremlins Y Gremlins 2: The Next Generation. Gizmo will be back soon in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwaian animated series destined for HBO Max, and in it he acts as a consultant joe dante, director of the original films. Dante has been interviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle to the thread of this project, and has confirmed that he is in the boat of those who believe that without Gizmo there would have been no Grogu. In fact, he is not afraid to accuse Dave Philoni Y Jon Favreauparents of Baby Yoda, of plagiarism.

“I think the key to the longevity of these films is this character, who is essentially like a baby”Dante reflected. “Which brings me, of course, to the matter of Baby Yoda, who is plain and simple a copy. A shameless copy, I would say”. The big ears, the big eyes and the undisguised puppet appearance prove him right, and it is something that several Internet users have argued in recent months. Zach Galliganprotagonist of gremlinsreferred to this controversy at the time: “People have bombarded me on social media with comparisons, scale drawings and all that, and have come up with various theories about whether or not there is a conscious decision behind it.”





But it wasn’t something that kept him up at night. gremlinsproduced by steven spielberg and written by Chris Columbus, introduced us to creatures that could easily go from being endearing to becoming thug monsters, prone to chaos. It may be another sign that Baby Yoda, in fact, was perhaps excessively inspired by the protagonists of this eighties classic.

