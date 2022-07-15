Jennifer Lopez: street style look with lace-up booties and jaggy jeans

Jennifer Lopez with lace-up booties and baggy jeans: a mix of glam and hip hop accents

To say Jennifer Lopez can’t live without her lace-up booties would be an understatement. The singer and actress wore them long before the “lumberjack” trend hit the fashion horizon. Born as heavy-duty shoes – their rounded toe protects the toes, while the high, reinforced collar ensures stability at the ankles – these chunky ankle boots conquered various rap legends in the 1990s, starting with Notorious BIG, becoming the flagship footwear of hip hop.

Street-style girl heart

Today these lace-up booties occupy a prominent place in the wardrobe of celebrities such as Khloé Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes, on an almost equal footing with stilettos. Jennifer Lopez, who is originally from the Bronx, loves them. She loves them so much that she has sported versions with heels in some music videos, she has worn them with leggings to brave the snow of New York, even going so far as to match them (you say if this is not true love!) To her fabulous Hermès bags. The fact is that, under the sequin minidresses and glittery crop tops that JLo wears on stage, the heart of an irreducible street-style girl beats. And here is where the look in which Jennifer Lopez was paparazzi on the streets of a sunny Los Angeles is explained.

Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

A look… over

The outfit, which seemed a declaration of hatred towards tight-fitting garments, consisted of an oversized tartan-print shirt in beige, camel and blue, with a sheepskin trim on the neck, from jeans with (very) wide leg and , in fact, from the legendary lace-up ankle boots in an ecru shade that echoed the basic nuances of the shirt. Everything was accessorized with a clear handbag and, of course, with the inevitable maxi hoop earrings, by now risen to the stylistic signature of JLo, together with the aviator model sunglasses, of which it is rumored that ours has an almost endless collection .

And so, with brown hair simply pulled back into a long ponytail, the pop star enjoyed a summer afternoon on the town. Not without giving us yet another style lesson.

On Vogue.it you can also read:

This article was originally published on Vogue Mexico.