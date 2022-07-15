Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will not repeat the mistakes of their past wedding plans: Now the guests will know the site days before and reject millionaire exclusive photographic offers | People | Entertainment

The most beloved couple in Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already fine-tuning details for what could be the wedding of the year. Both actors do not want to repeat the same mistakes they might have made in the past and are determined that this day will seal their happiness.

The actor has even chosen his best man and to everyone’s surprise, it will not be actor Matt Damon, who is known to be best friends. Although he will be invited, he will not be playing any official role at the private celebration, a source revealed to OK magazine.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck refine details for their wedding

This will be the fourth wedding for the interpreter of “Jenny from the block”, while for the actor of “Batman vs Superman” it will be the second, and both want not to repeat the same mistakes and try not to miss any details, so like hiding everything from the press to make the event as private as possible, Terra wrote.

Now, the best man will be Ben’s brother and actor, Casey Affleck, according to the same source. In addition, “the couple’s children, from their previous marriages, will also be very involved,” added the informant.

That is, the twins Max and Emme, Violet, Seraphine and Samuel Affleck will have an important role in the marriage, although it is not known which one.

The magazine also suggests “Bennifer” turned down several multi-million dollar offers for exclusive liaison photos, demanding privacy and total control. “Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement with an iron sign,” the source revealed.

On the other hand, both Matt Damon and the other guests “will not know where they are going until a few days before the wedding,” the informant concluded to the aforementioned media outlet.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in April of this year. The two had already been engaged in 2004 but called it off to go their separate ways. (AND)

