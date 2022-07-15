Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez talks about their relationship: “I have no regrets”

Alex Rodriguez opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez during an interview with Martha Stewart, revealing that he has no regrets.

Alex Rodriquez she has not regrets about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and he’s happy that the two of us ended their relationship at the right time. The former MLB star was interviewed by Martha Stewart during an episode of her podcast, “The Martha Stewart Show“.

Rodriquez began by praising Lopez: “Here is what I will tell you about Jennifer … to be honest, those are the same words I said the other day in the company of some of my colleagues … she is the most talented human being I have ever met. ”

The 46-year-old went on to say: “Jennifer works harder than anyone else and, if I have to say how I think, in my view, today among the living performers she is the greatest live performer in the world.. “Rodriquez and Lopez started dating in February 2017 and ended their relationship 4 years later.

“What I feel like saying is that we had a lot of fun“the athlete said about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.”The most important thing is that we always put children at the center of everything we did“Alex Rodriguez is the father of Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.