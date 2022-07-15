Jacob Elordi and his favorite sneakers (which are cheap and must have)

Jacob Elordi is one of the most popular actors of the moment, this thanks to his role as the psychopath Nate in euphoriawhere he managed to create a character that the whole world loves and hates at the same time.

On top of that, Elordi she’s one of the new style icons that seem to be everywhere, setting trends with every outfit she wears. His style has hints of ’90s grunge, but it’s also modern and on-trend, and he often pairs it with the perfect accessories and shoes, including sneakers.

We all know that there are sneakers that can be very expensive (some Jordan 1s reach up to more than 20 thousand pesos on resale sites), but we also know that there are some classics that are easy to find, that look great with almost everything. and that they have much more reasonable prices, and those are the ones that some celebrities prefer.

Timothy Chalamet, for example, are fans of the classics of NewBalance, Justin bieber has been seen using various models of Van’s Y David beckham wear sneakers adidas to exercise, and Jacob Elordi He also prefers those iconic sneakers that, moreover, will never have millionaire prices (unless someone like Kanye West decides to make a special and ultra-limited collection).

What are Jacob Elordi’s favorite sneakers?

The not so accessible: Golden Goose

Golden Goose Raymond Hall

A pair of these sneakers, depending on the details, can cost up to more than 10,000 pesos. They have a style similar to that of the classic Converse and they are one of those sneakers that you will see everywhere, with all kinds of looks.

The advantage is that there are many accessible alternatives that you can use, from a few converseup to a few Adidas Stan Smith.

Adidas Samba