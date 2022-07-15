Island Raiders quests, solution and rewards

Season 3 of fortnite battle royale It offers us a good number of missions to complete to get PE and level up quickly. Currently, and for two weeks, we have available the missions of Island Raiderpart of the summer events of Fortnite. Here we tell you how to complete all missions:

How long will they be available?

Island Raiders quests are available from 06/21/2022and you have two weeks to complete. Once Week 5 begins, the Island Raiders quests will be unavailable forever.

Rewards for completing Island Raiders quests

There is a total of 6 missions and you will get 10,000 XP each of them you complete. In addition, you will get two graffiti (one upon completion of your first quest and one upon completion of three) and a special backpacking accessory completing all six.

Island Raiders quests and how to complete them

All these missions are completed in the corresponding levels of Creative Mode. That is, to complete the Race for Colors mission, look for the Race for Colors mode, for the Universe Parkour mission, the Universe Parkour mode, etc. Is about game modes other than the main one, with its own rules and mechanics. Is about very simple missions which, moreover, can be completed in private matchesso they couldn’t be simpler, really.

Unlock achievements in Color Run (4).

Unlock achievements in Universe Parkour (3).

Eliminate opponents in Prop Hunt – Mall (3).

Collect 50 coins or get 5 melee kills on Mystery and Ultimate Kill (1).

Gather resources in PvE One Activator (3,000).

Use Vending Machines in Airship Wars (8).

Remember that It is not necessary to complete each mission in a single game.but progress will accumulate as you play through the various modes made available to players as part of this summer event. fortnite battle royale.