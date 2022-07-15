International Civil Aviation Organization begins certification process for Tocumen International Airport

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) began this Monday With the opening and coordination meeting, the on-site audit phase of the Tocumen International Airport Certification Testing Process begins, in which, in addition to the ICAO aerodrome auditors, experts from the Federal Aviation Agency participate. of the United States (FAA), the team of Aerodrome inspectors of the Civil Aeronautical Authority (AAC) of Panama and the Certification, Operations, maintenance, project and SMS teams of the Tocumen International Airport.”

Raffoul Arab, manager of the Tocumen airport, stated: “This Process has the objective of not only continuing the complex process of Certification of the air terminal by ICAO, but also preparing personnel from the Civil Aeronautical Authority of Panama as International Auditors in matter of airports, which will allow Panamanian technical personnel continue with the certification processes of other airports at the national level, and even participate in airport certifications at the regional level.”

Throughout the week a tight agenda has been developed that includes work meetings, review and analysis of technical documentation, discussion workshops and physical inspections of the platforms, taxiways and runways of the Airport, the tracks and perimeter fence, the Fire Rescue and Extinction Service station, the Crisis Attention Room, the facilities of the Fauna Control team, the Operational Management Center and the new Airport Operation Control Center in Tocumen.

This on-site visit phase culminates today, Friday, July 15, with a meeting with the main authorities of the AAC and Tocumen, in which the Auditors and International Experts will present the issues of safety (operational safety) that were reviewed and the results of such inspection.

After this visit, you must continue the process of reviewing technical information, the presentation of action plans in the items that require it, and the Certification by the ICAO of the Tocumen International Airport.