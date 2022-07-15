“I’m inspired by CR7. I’ve never seen a city as beautiful as Naples”

“It is a great stimulus for me to play in a great team like Napoli, who play good football. I’m not here to replace Insigne who is a great player, I’m here to do my best. When I received Napoli’s offer. I didn’t even think about it and I accepted immediately “. So Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially presented himself to Dimaro as the new Napoli player.

The new blue signer talked about his impressions in this first week of training: “I really enjoyed this start of the training camp and these first days with the team. Every day I am learning something new and I like the friendly atmosphere that I found in this group. I met Mr. Spalletti before coming to Naples. He is a fantastic person, I have already learned a lot from him and I hope to learn a lot more in the future. “

“I’m inspired by Cr7”

“Which player am I inspired by? Cristiano Ronaldo. I like to play as a left striker. I have already started studying Italian, I hope to learn to speak well soon. I also speak a little English. I hope to learn quickly, to understand the players even better. technical details of what I am asked for. Like any footballer I want to grow and improve. Penalty and penalty kicks? Yes, I know how to kick them. How many goals can I score? I don’t know, I’ll try to do my best. I’m sorry that some have gone away great players, but there are other very strong ones. ”

“I’ve never seen a city as beautiful as Naples”

“War in Russia? I don’t want to talk about politics. I had my reasons for leaving Russia. This in Italy is a great experience for me and it is also important for Georgia, my country. I have never seen a beautiful city. like Napoli. I noticed it right away when I arrived. They also told me that there is a very warm cheer “.