«I find comfort in Jesus. He is with me. Now I’m better”

“I wanted to share a little bit of how I feel. Every day I feel better and through all the discomfort I have found solace in the one who designed me and knows me. I remember that he knows everything about me“. Justin Bieber returns to social media to update his followers on his health after the effects of Ramsay Hunt syndrome paralyzed parts of his face, and the message is full of spirituality. “He knows the darker parts of me that I don’t want anyone to know and constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this terrible storm I am facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me“and it is to him that the singer is entrusting himself.

Not a video, not a photo but just words to explain to fans how she feels now. The singer, who has been suffering from Lyme disease since 2020, was also affected by Ramsay Hunt syndrome which forced him to cancel some dates of his Justice World Tour.

In a video on Instagram Bieber had shown his condition specifying that the infection caused him to paralyze half of his face. “As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” he says in the video.

“This eye doesn’t blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril doesn’t move, so there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. ‘