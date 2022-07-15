“I don’t have to hate Jesús Martínez”

In an exclusive talk with David Faitelson, the President of Grupo Orlegi clarifies his relationship with the head of Grupo Pachuca

MEXICO — the president of Orlegi Group, Alejandro Irarragorriassured that “I don’t have to hate” Jesus MartinezPresident of Pachuca Groupdespite the fact that both businessmen manage themselves in “diametrically opposed ways”.

“He is a person who has achieved many things, I respect him a lot, the ways are diametrically opposed to ours, that has us in a mixed situation. I wish him the best on his way, I don’t have to hate him. I have no grudge or anything against him, ”he commented. Alejandro IrarragorriPresident of Orlegi Groupin the interview he had with ESPN and which will air this Thursday night on Spicy Soccer.

The Mexican businessman assured that he has invited the president of Pachuca Group to “publicly discuss” their differences, but this act has not been consummated.

Alejandro Irarragorri and David Faitelson, in an interesting talk for Futbol Picante ESPN

“No, not at all, I have a lot of respect for his ways and the path he has achieved. It has its forms, it will be its consequence. I invited him to publicly discuss the differences that he likes to talk about in the hallways and doesn’t want to. I understand your reasons, I wish you the best in your family, in your successes, fortunately we rarely face each other on the pitch. Now there are going to be more, because we are going to compete in Spain, it is a group that has been successful and has built things in its own way and we in ours”.