How to watch all Ben Affleck movies and series (and the 10 that are most worthwhile) in streaming

For many, Ben Affleck He is one of the worst actors in Hollywood. For a few, a misunderstood. I couldn’t say which group I belong to, because I think he is an overrated performer, who has never stopped working, and who is doing better as a director than as a leading man. But if you are interested in watching all Ben Affleck movies and series in streamingI will tell you how to see them below.

Ben Affleck Movies

Good Will Hunting (1997)

I can’t begin to talk about the race Ben Affleck to say nothing of The unstoppable Will Hunting, one of his best films, although he was not the absolute protagonist. Criticism was divided. between those who consider her sappy and boring, and those who idolize her. I belong to the second group (luckily).

Armageddon is a fun Ben Affleck movie

Armageddon (1998)

When NASA concludes that Earth has only 18 days left to be destroyed by a meteorite, there is only one alternative: send a particular group of oil drillers into space, and have them bomb the chunk that is headed straight for our planet. Hilarious, addictive and with a heart-stopping soundtrack.

Pearl Harbor (2001)

This war movie is the pinnacle of entertainment in Hollywood; an intense drama with hints of romantic cinema, with a Ben Affleck who got a Worst Actor nomination at the 2001 Razzie and a runaway success at the box office. Despite everything, it may not have a soul, but it entertains a lot

Pearl Harbour, romantic war movies (too much)

Daredevil (2003)

A very bad adaptation of the well-known lawyer, with a Ben Affleck who made it clear why he never convinced as an actor. Of those works of Marvel Comics that must be buried and never rescued (another Razzie nomination for performer, by the way).

The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck is a better director than actor, and in The Town it is more than clear. A good thriller drama that earned an Oscar nomination for the role of Jeremy Renner. Yes indeed, Affleck he also stars in his own movie.

Argo, a film directed by Ben Affleck, winner of 3 Oscars

Argus (2012)

another movie from Ben Affleck as director (and protagonist) for which he won 3 oscars Home (Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, and Editing) and Others two Golden Globes (best dramatic film and best director). The greatest success of his career, without too much hesitation.

Lost (2014)

Available on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+. ✅

It may be my favorite movie Ben Affleckalthough more for Rosamund Pike than for him. An intense thriller David Fincher that he was undervalued by the Academy, and that little by little he has been revalidating his position in the film industry as one of the best films of recent years.

DC (from Batman, to Justice League)

You can watch all of them on HBO Max. ✅

Warner Bros. decided to bet on Ben Affleck like the new Batman, and unfortunately, it was a misstep. After League of Justice, the biggest failure of the DC Extended Universe to datethe idea of ​​continuing with this version of the superhero was discarded, and to this day, the saga is still broken.

Deep Water (2022)

It is not as bad a film as some paint, but its ending, different from that of the novel on which it is based, throws everything that has been achieved into the trash. Ana de Armas is immense.

Other Ben Affleck Movies

