How to move Contacts from iCloud to Google?

In this tutorial we will teach you how to migrate iCloud Contacts to your Google account.

As technology advances, the need to know or adapt to it arises. It is for this reason that many users who migrate from Apple to Android seek preserve your information or contacts, whether personal or business, on their new devices. Like many consumers who also switch from Android to Apple, they want to keep their contacts across accounts associated with your team.

This way you can have a backup of your contacts on both platformsfor this reason we have prepared this tutorial where we will teach you how migrate your contacts from iCloud to Google in a few easy steps.

How to export your contacts from iCloud to Google

If you are thinking of buying an Android device and leaving iOs, but want to keep your iCloud contacts in Google, here we will show you the steps to follow to migrate your information properly.

How to copy your contacts from iPhone or iPad

In this section you we will explain how to copy your contacts from iPhone or iPad to your Google account:

The first thing you should do is to download the application Export Contacts and allow it to access your contacts.

Then make sure the vCard is selected and press Continue.

When the app has the file ready, tap on the option Export.

Now select save to files from the iOS share sheet, choose a folder and tap Save.

Then go to the Google Contacts platform and sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already.

After this, tap on the three-line button on the top left and press to import.

After that, press select file and choose the contacts file.vcf that you saved in step #4.

Finally you must select To import.

This way Google Contacts will proceed to import your contacts from your iCloudstoring them efficiently, you can access them at all times from the Google Contacts website. However, if you plan to add this Google account to your iPhone or Android device, these contacts will be will automatically sync in the app “contacts” of iOS and Android.

How to copy your contacts from Mac Os

Without a doubt, copying the contacts from your Mac is a lot easier to do and here we will explain how to do it:

The first step you should take is to open the contacts application and press the key combination Control + Command + Sthis way it will show you the groups sidebar.

You must click on contacts, after in accounts in the top menu bar.

In the system preferences window that is displayed you must make sure your Google account has been added and that the contacts option has been checked. If not, click on the icon Plus (+)after in Google and add your account to your device, after this step return to the application contacts of your Mac.

Now in the left sidebar, select "All iCloud", in this way will show only your iCloud contacts.

. Then you must click on any contact and press Command + A to be able to select from all your iCloud contacts. Yes you only want to migrate some contacts press the key Command and select the contacts you want to copy.

Now you need to move the selected iCloud contacts to your Google account which is displayed on the left sidebar.

After completing all these steps you will have copied your contacts from iCloud to Google. To check if your contacts are available you must click on the left sidebar and it will will show the contacts.

How to export and import vCard files

If it’s not in your plans add a Google account to your Mac deviceyou can use the contacts application and in this way create a vCard file that contains your iCloud contacts and then import it into Google contacts. If you don’t know how to do it, here we teach you.

The first thing you should do is open the Mac Contacts app and press Command +Ain this way you will select all the contacts of your iCloud.

Then you must click with the key control pressed or you can also press the right button and choose the option Export vCard. Also another option is to look at the top menu bar and click on the file, then on Export and press Export vCard.

and choose the option Export vCard. Also another option is to look at the top menu bar and click on the file, then on Export and press Export vCard. Now select the location to store the vCard and click Save. Right away your iCloud contacts will be saved as a VCF file .

After this, visit the Google Contacts website and sign in with google account chosen to migrate your contacts.

chosen to migrate your contacts. Then you have to click on to importthen in Select File. Now you should choose the file that you created and saved in the previous steps and press Open.

So, in this last step you have to press the option to import.

When you do this Google Contacts will proceed to upload your Vcf filereading all contacts from the file and stored in your Google account.

Another thing to keep in mind when doing this method is that if you have around 700 contacts or moreGoogle Contacts will not be able import them all in one file since they have a storage stopso it is recommended if you have that number of contacts or similar, create multiple vcf files to be able to import them all.

How to use Google contacts on iPhone without resorting to iCloud

If you are one of those who usually switch mobiles between different platforms, be it Android or iOS, it will be useful for you sync your contacts with your Google accountsince this will facilitate access to telephone numbers, regardless of device that you are using.

Here are the steps to follow to only use your Google contacts:

The first thing you can do is follow one of the methods already presented to export your contacts from iCloud to Google.

already presented to export your contacts from iCloud to Google. After this, open the Settings of the iPhone and press your name at the top.

Then touch iCloud and uncheck contacts from the slider alert that appears. You can touch Delete from my iPhone to delete the contacts from the device, since they are synced in iCloud.

. Now, from the first page of the Settings app, tap contacts and then in accountshere you must make sure that your Google account is added on device and enabled contacts. If you haven’t, tap add accountthen Google and log in with the account to use.

after you have configured everything correctly, open the app contacts, there they should show all the numbers you previously exported.

In this way only you will use the contacts stored in your Google account on your iPhone, and not contacts belonging to the iCloudit should be noted that the new numbers you add to your directory will be registered directly to your Google account.

Another thing to note is that delete a contact from your iPhonethis will also be removed from your account and in all devices that have this Google account registered.