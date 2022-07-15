How to get a flaming ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards
wonder how to unlock the Flamey ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards? Well, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the last Wacky Wednesday ingredient so you can whip up those crazy potions. So, without further delay, let’s dive right in, okay?
How to unlock a flaming ingredient in Wacky Wizards
To get your hands on the Flamey ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards, you will need to solve the Cave of Wisdom. Here are the steps to do it:
Answer: 572 years
Answer: Broom Potion
Answer: Meteor
Answer: 5
Answer: Once a week!
It looks a bit like a little flaming mushroom with a face.
What does the Flamey ingredient do?
When you put the Flamey ingredient in your cauldron, you’ll brew a firewood potion, which basically gives you big flaming firewood like arms. Pretty crazy, right?
There you have it. We hope this helped you find the Flamey ingredient in Wacky Wizards. For more information on the game, here’s how to find Horse Shoe and Pete. As always, feel free to check out the links below.
