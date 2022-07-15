How to get a flaming ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards

wonder how to unlock the Flamey ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards? Well, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the last Wacky Wednesday ingredient so you can whip up those crazy potions. So, without further delay, let’s dive right in, okay?

How to unlock a flaming ingredient in Wacky Wizards

To get your hands on the Flamey ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards, you will need to solve the Cave of Wisdom. Here are the steps to do it:

Head to the Cave of Wisdom, which is next to the Barn. If you’re not sure where it is, check out the image below to get an idea of ​​where to go.

Inside, you’ll come to a set of three doors. Basically, you have to answer the questions correctly and walk through the door with the correct answer. The first is “How old is Oz?” Answer: 572 years

The next question is “What is Glinda’s favorite potion?” Answer: Broom Potion

So the third question is “What destroyed the old map?” Answer: Meteor

The fourth question is “How many goblins are there?” Answer: 5

The fifth and final question is “How often is Wacky Wizards updated?” Answer: Once a week!

The last room will have the Flamey ingredient waiting for you to pick it up. It looks a bit like a little flaming mushroom with a face.

What does the Flamey ingredient do?

When you put the Flamey ingredient in your cauldron, you’ll brew a firewood potion, which basically gives you big flaming firewood like arms. Pretty crazy, right?

There you have it. We hope this helped you find the Flamey ingredient in Wacky Wizards. For more information on the game, here’s how to find Horse Shoe and Pete. As always, feel free to check out the links below.

