How to find royalty-free images on Google

We explain what is the most appropriate method to find images without copyright on Google. Follow the prompts to do it yourself.

Not only text is published on the web, but also huge amounts of diverse multimedia content. Because of this, we can safely say that Internet is a great bank of images and photographs. Of course, as usual in files of this class, each and every one of them is associated with a user license. With this, intellectual property is protected and the creations of others are prevented from being used indiscriminately on the network. However, some licences, such as Creative Commonsare very permissive and allow from the publication of the content to the modification.

In this article we suggest you discover what these licenses are and how to find creative commons images in Google. In addition, we explain to you which are some of the most recommended banks to download images that are free of copyright. Give a new life to your website with all the material that we suggest here.

What are Creative Commons licences?

Before diving into the subject matter and showing you step by step how locate Creative Commons licensed files on Google, it is necessary to clarify what exactly they are. In 2001, Lawrence Lessig, Hal Abelson and Eric Eldred set up a non-profit organization in Mountain View, California with the aim of promote the exchange of works of art. In this way, they launch the Creative Commons licenses Although they do not replace copyright, they complement it effectively.

This set of legal instruments they are made at different levels so that creators are able to change the well-known phrase “all rights reserved” to “some rights reserved”. Depending on the type of license the creative chooses, users can copy your work, modify it or share it freely. In this way, although the intellectual property is maintained, the author has greater versatility when granting permissions to third parties.

All this becomes very clear if we take a look at the different degrees that allow applying the Creative Commons licenses to a content. You should know that, initially, these contractual models were written in English. However, today it is possible to access them in Spanish, as well as in Catalan, Basque and Galician. In total, there are six types of CC licenses to protect a job.

CC BY

This license allows users distribute, mix, adapt and develop the material in any medium or format, provided that attribution is given to the creator. The license allows Commercial use.

CC BY-SA

This license allows users distribute, remix, adapt and build upon the material in any medium or format, provided that attribution is given to the creator. The license allows Commercial use. If you remix, adapt, or build on the material, you must license the modified material under identical terms.

CC BY-NC

This license allows users distribute, remix, adapt and develop the material in any medium or format only with non-commercial purposesand as long as attribution is given to the creator.

CC BY-NC-SA

This license allows users distribute, mix, adapt, and build upon the material in any medium or format, only with non-commercial purposes, and as long as attribution is given to the creator. If you remix, adapt, or build on the material, you must license the modified material under identical terms.

CC BY-ND

This license allows users copy and distribute the material in any medium or format only in non-adapted form, and as long as it is attributed to the creator. The license allows commercial use.

CC BY-NC-ND

This license allows users copy and distribute the material in any medium or format just without adapting it, for non-commercial purposes only and whenever it is attributed to the creator.

CC0

Actually, it is not a creative commons license. Rather, it is a tool for generating public domain content, allowing creators give up your copyright and place their works in the global public domain. In this way, CC0 allows users distribute, mix, adapt and develop the material in any medium or format, without conditions.

How to find royalty-free images on Google

Strictly speaking, images without rights are those that have been classified as public domain. The rest, even when sheltered under a creative commons license, are subject to conditions by the author, who has not lost the rights to the content. Having this clear, it is easier to understand that Google does not actually locate images without copyright, but with lax licenses that facilitate the exchange of multimedia content between creators. Mainly, the search engine allows you to locate:

Images with CC licenses . Most can be used for commercial purposes, although it is important to check this before anything else.

. Most can be used for commercial purposes, although it is important to check this before anything else. Images for commercial purposes and other licenses. They are photographs that are intended for commercial use, although they are still under a license.

In any case, the steps you must take to locate files of this class are the following:

Open Google Images. Perform a search with a keyword. click on Tools. press on Rights Of Use. Choose the license you want for your photos.

Although Google filters the images by license, it is crucial that, subsequently, make sure you have the right to use them for the purpose you had envisioned.

If you want to save yourself problems with licenses, visit these free photo banks

As you have seen, the world of copyright and use licenses it is complex. For this reason, the best way to obtain photographs for various purposes is not to search for them on Google, but to download them from some free-use image bank. But be careful, most of them have their own license that, although it is not very restrictive, it is worth reviewing. These are some of the free image banks more advisable:

unsplash . It has its own license that allows you to do practically anything with its works, but not to sell or replicate them in another service.

. It has its own license that allows you to do practically anything with its works, but not to sell or replicate them in another service. pexels . A service very similar to the previous one that serves as a good alternative.

. A service very similar to the previous one that serves as a good alternative. rawpixel . Place to download illustrations and PSD files to make mockups.

. Place to download illustrations and PSD files to make mockups. New Old Stock. A very interesting bank if you are looking for old images.

