How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 15?

The national currency lost ground again compared to the price of dollar, after the costs to the consumer were disclosed in the United States, presenting figures higher than expected due to the impact of inflation. For him friday july 15the Mexican peso registered a new loss in the main banks of Mexico and it is quoted with an average of 20.85 for the different exchange rates; which translates to a two-cent increase in how much was it worth yesterday.

Specialized sites and portals of the banking institutions of the Mexican Republic, published How much does it cost the dollar at the regular close of this third week of the month, so those people and companies interested in negotiating with the US currency already know which bank offers a better option. For today Friday July 15has a lower cost in buying and selling in Banorte and Banco Azteca, while Scotiabank has the price higher. For its part, the Bank of Mexico is quoted with a FIX exchange rate of 20.94 pesos.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Friday, July 15

Affirm: the dollar worth the purchase remains at 19.80 pesos and 21.30 for sale.

Banco Azteca: for today friday july 15 the exchange rate is 19.75 pesos for purchase and 20.69 for sale.

Core Bank: the price of dollar is 20.43 in buying and selling.

Banort: the dollar it is quoted 19.70 pesos for purchase and 21.10 for sale in Mexico .

BBVA: the dollar worth 20.15 Mexican pesos for purchase and 21.10 for sale.

Banamex: the exchange rate is 20.22 pesos for purchase, for 21.34 for sale this July 15 .

HSBC: the price of dollar it is 20.16 for purchase and 20.84 for sale.

Scotiabank: the dollar it is quoted at 20.37 for the purchase and sale of 21.16 pesos today in Mexico.

In turn, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also announced How much does it cost the dollarreaching an average of 20.94 pesos for purchase and sale for this friday july 15.

Mexican peso registers another loss against the price of the dollar

By the end of this week of the month, the Mexican peso and also the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) were dragged down by global concerns about a possible economic recession due to the forecast of a higher rise in interest rates due to part of the Federal Reserve (Fed). The United States Department of Labor reported last Wednesday, consumer prices with a rise of up to 9.1 percent compared to June, the largest in four decades.

Due to these speculations, the peso lost again this friday july 15 compared to the worth of dollaradding a new downward session and maintaining his streak above 20 units.