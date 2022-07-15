How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 15?

The national currency lost ground again compared to the price of dollar, after the costs to the consumer were disclosed in the United States, presenting figures higher than expected due to the impact of inflation. For him friday july 15the Mexican peso registered a new loss in the main banks of Mexico and it is quoted with an average of 20.85 for the different exchange rates; which translates to a two-cent increase in how much was it worth yesterday.

Specialized sites and portals of the banking institutions of the Mexican Republic, published How much does it cost the dollar at the regular close of this third week of the month, so those people and companies interested in negotiating with the US currency already know which bank offers a better option. For today Friday July 15has a lower cost in buying and selling in Banorte and Banco Azteca, while Scotiabank has the price higher. For its part, the Bank of Mexico is quoted with a FIX exchange rate of 20.94 pesos.

