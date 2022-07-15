How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 14?

Once again, the Mexican peso registered a loss with respect to the dollar price, snapping a streak of consecutive winning sessions. So this rise today Thursday July 14, makes the national currency trade at an average of 20.83 for the different exchange rates. This means that it again registered a five-cent increase compared to how much was it worth at the close of Wednesday in the main banks of Mexico.

Both specialized portals, such as websites in financial institutions in the Mexican Republic, published How much does it cost the dollar shortly after the end of the week and thus those interested in negotiating with the dollar know which bank offers the best option. East Thursday July 14. the US currency is trading lower price buying and selling at HSBC, while Scotiabank has the highest costs. Meanwhile, the Bank of Mexico released a FIX exchange rate at 20.76 pesos, without significant movements compared to yesterday.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Thursday, July 14

Affirm: the price of dollar It is 7:80 p.m. for purchase and 9:30 p.m. for sale in Mexico .

Banco Azteca: today Thursday July 14 It is listed at 19.65 pesos for purchase and 20.59 for sale.

Core Bank: the dollar worth 20.43 for purchase and sale.

Banorte: opens the day of this July 14 with 19.55 pesos for purchase and 20.99 for sale.

BBVA: the price of dollar is 20.09 pesos for purchase and 21.01 for sale in Mexico .

Banamex: the exchange rate is 20.10 Mexican pesos for purchase, for 21.23 for sale.

HSBC: the dollar worth 19.17 for purchase, for 19.86 for sale at windows Today Thursday July 14 .

Scotiabank: the price of dollar it is quoted at 20.42 for the purchase and sale of 21.31 pesos.

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also announced How much does it cost the dollar for this one July 14averaging an exchange rate of 20.76 pesos for purchase and sale.

Mexican peso loses ground again against the price of the dollar

Yesterday, the national currency was revalued after almost reaching the limit of 21 units, after inflation figures in the United States were released that were higher than what specialists expected. However, for today Thursday July 14the Mexican peso has a new loss of 0.36 percent compared to the worth of dollar.

Given an economic outlook affected by inflationary pressures and monetary tightening, the rebound in COVID-19 infections in China, and the fear of an energy crisis, we consider it highly likely that the risk aversion sentiment will spread”, explains Grupo Financiero Ve for More.

Analysts are on the lookout for the risk represented by inflation in North America, a key factor that could lead the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates to historic levels.