How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 14?

Once again, the Mexican peso registered a loss with respect to the dollar price, snapping a streak of consecutive winning sessions. So this rise today Thursday July 14, makes the national currency trade at an average of 20.83 for the different exchange rates. This means that it again registered a five-cent increase compared to how much was it worth at the close of Wednesday in the main banks of Mexico.

Both specialized portals, such as websites in financial institutions in the Mexican Republic, published How much does it cost the dollar shortly after the end of the week and thus those interested in negotiating with the dollar know which bank offers the best option. East Thursday July 14. the US currency is trading lower price buying and selling at HSBC, while Scotiabank has the highest costs. Meanwhile, the Bank of Mexico released a FIX exchange rate at 20.76 pesos, without significant movements compared to yesterday.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker