How and from where to download in HD the photos of space that James Webb took and use them as wallpaper for our smartphone and PC

NASA already released the first images from its new space telescope, the James Webb, on July 12. Now the next step is to enjoy the results, but also take advantage of the level of quality they have to use them. as wallpaper on our devices.

Finding the images is not complicated, but if we are not careful we can end up accidentally selecting one that does not match our monitor or smartphone and download those that are in full size or even 10K, which can exceed 150 MB in some cases, so in this post we will detail the steps and add links to just click and save the selected one.

The easiest option to download them is to go to the official NASA page, in the section enabled for the first Webb images, go to each one and select one of the options, but unfortunately they are only found in full qualitycropped versions in one or two additional sizes.



On this site we will find a first catalog, but the dimensions of the images can be more specific

Greater alternatives for wallpapers

For get more options of sizes and formats what we will have to do is go to the page of the European Space Agency (ESA), with whom NASA collaborated for the construction of the telescope and is part of the council to decide the objectives to be observed by the Webb.



ESA has more download options than NASA

Here we will find, as on the NASA site, a section dedicated to James Webb images, with a catalog and descriptions of each of the first five observations made, where we will have to select the one we want.

If we want the image from Webb’s first deep field of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, which has an original size of 4537 x 4630 pixels, we can download it in full size, with a weight of 38.7 MB, in large JPEG, TIFF 4K, compressed JPEG or JPEG for website. It can also be downloaded in the following sizes 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200, 1920×1200 and 2048×1536, and we will even find a zoom version directly on the site to see it in detail.



The deep field captured by Webb with the NIRCam instrument

This image can also be downloaded in a comparison that uses the MIRI and NIRCam instruments to offer different results with its different infrared configurationshighlighting more colors or stars.

In case the desired image is the Carina Nebula, we will find it in a full color formatwhich was the one that was released, along with another alternative that combines the MIRI and NIRCam instruments.



The Carina Nebula with the NIRCam instrument

This image, which reaches 14575 x 8441 pixels it can be downloaded in its original size, weighing 137 MB, in large JPEG, TIFF 10K, TIFF 4K, compressed JPEG or for websites, but it is also available in the following sizes: 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200, 1920×1200, 2048×1536.

If, on the other hand, we are interested in Stephan’s quintet, the grouping of the five galaxies, Both versions shown exist. in the Webb presentation, one with the NIRCam and MIRI instruments, as well as the one using only the MIRI instrument, which has less brightness, but more contrast.



This version uses the Webb’s MIRI instrument

Here is also the version in original size, with a size of 12654 x 12132 pixels and a weight of 150.6 MB, in large JPEG, TIFF 10K, TIFF 4K, compressed JPEG or for web pages and its maximum size is 12654 x 12132 pixels. If we look for the wallpaper versions, we will find it in the following sizes: 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200, 1920×1200 and 2048×1536.

If we choose the planetary nebula of the South Ring, there are several options available, an image where two observations appear with different instruments, another where it appears with the MIRI instrument and the most prominent one that uses only the NIRCam.



On the left the capture with the NIRCam instrument and on the right with the MIRI

In this last option (with the NIRCam), the original image has a size of 4833 x 4501, an original format weight of 24.1 MB, but it is also found in large JPEG, 4K TIFF, compressed JPEG or JPEG for online sites. Here there are also alternative wallpapers in 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200, 1920×1200 and 2048×1536.

In case it is of our interest, there is also the option to download the graphs that show the light spectrum of WASP-96 b, one of more than 5,000 confirmed exoplanets in the Milky Way.



One of the spectrum images of WASP-96 b

The images are found in this link, where there will be both the spectrum that shows the clouds on the planet and the transit light curve, which also appear in different formats and sizes depending on what we are looking for.