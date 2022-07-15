‘He was supported at all times’

Eduardo Fentanestechnical director of Santos, spoke to ‘W Radio’ about the midfielder Brian ‘Egg’ Lozano after his departure from the Lagunero club to sign with Peñarol from Uruguay.

“The Brian Lozano thing, the great moment he lived was slowed down by the injury he had, he did not feel fully recovered, at all times he was supported. In the end, he finds in this decision to recover his level.”

Lozano, who was intercepted at the airport by the media, confessed that he is not leaving Santos as he would have liked and made it clear that economics was not a priority but rather the need to be close to his family, and the player had to accept a much lower salary from Peñarol to be able to return to his homeland, Uruguay.

“I am not leaving as I would have liked to leave, the club did everything good so that I would be calm, so that I could think about myself. I also resigned a lot of money, this goes beyond money. The club knew very well that I I had an offer from MLS, I told them: ‘I’m not seduced by MLS or anything, the only thing that gives me peace of mind is being able to be close to my family so I can feel myself'”.

The player who goes on loan to the Montevideo squad assured that he is not closed to returning to Santos, while he is focused on recovering physically to return to having a level on the pitch.

“For now I don’t think about the long term, first I think about recovering myself, being able to enjoy football again, which is what I love what I like to do and that today I’m not doing it. I’m looking to regain that confidence in myself , soccer will tell what the turns of life are, but I do not close the doors to anything and less to Santos Laguna which is the club that I love”.

Lozano is on loan for twelve months with an option to buy.

