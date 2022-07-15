“He reminds me of my brother-in-law”: This is how a diner ends her date before starting it on ‘First Dates’ | Film and Television

First Dates, the magazine that accompanies the audience every night, has once again surprised us with a program full of anecdotes. Cuatro’s dating show hosted by Carlos Sobera has been most noteworthy, since, despite the fact that the protagonists really wanted to connect with someone and for the sparks to fly, the reality is that the sparks have flown, but from the strain.

This is exactly what has happened to Silvia and Juan. The young woman has crossed the doors of the restaurant First Dates de Cuatro explaining that she has not had much success with men and apparently they he likes other types of bodies that are not “chubby””. However, she persists and continues to search for her prince. In fact, she has appealed to be introduced to an African, since he is the man that most fascinates her.

To his surprise, Carlos Sobera and his entire team had Juan prepared for him, from whom he has drawn a peculiar resemblance to a well-known face. “I didn’t like it because it reminded me of my brother-in-law“, has declared. For his part, the diner has stated that he came to the program with a strong trauma after a motorcycle accident.

During the evening, both have shared tastes and experiences, but when the time has come to get down to work, Silvia has not hesitated to pull the trigger. The young woman asked him what kind of woman she liked and he, being honest but somewhat restrained, told her that you prefer them “thin””, since they are more his style.

Something that Silvia did not like at all. To the surprise of all the viewers and the diners themselves, they have managed to dodge the bullet and relax, as they soon realized that they were no longer as prejudiced as they were when they were younger.

“It reassures me that he does not look so much at the physical because it gives me the opportunity to be more meSilvia declared. This argument has contradicted Juan’s final decision, who has argued that he would not give Silvia a second date because he prefers women “who take care of themselves.”

These words have not surprised Silvia, who has made the decision with respect and honesty. Although she, before leaving the program, has affirmed before the cameras that she: “The man of my life is not because I like blacks”.