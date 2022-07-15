Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: 10 curiosities about the film

Sixth film in the saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince was released in Italian cinemas on July 15, 2009, distributed by Warner Bros., directed by David Yates. We are already in the darkest phase of the franchise: the protagonists are no longer children and the dangers to face have already been increasingly complex for some time.

In this chapter, Lord Voldemort’s presence becomes more and more suffocating and Hogwarts is no longer a safe haven. The events of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his faithful friends Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) are wrapped around the fate of wizards and muggles, entering into the merits of the power games between good and evil, in a story that never ceases to fascinate and to be reproduced on the big and small screen. A film that also hides many small secrets and curiosities, let’s go and rattle off ten!

1. The Horcrux and the recurrence of the number 7

Inside Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince it is never revealed exactly how Dumbledore manages to find the Horcruxes. We see him leading Harry to the Cliffs of Moher and trying to destroy one, yet he escapes the central passage. In this regard, the most attentive will have noticed a detail in the scene concerning the meeting between Albus Dumbledore and little Tom Riddle. In fact, on the wall stands a photo of a place, namely the cliff where Dumbledore and Harry will subsequently go.

2. Seven: the number of Harry Potter

Always looking at the scene where Tom Riddle meets Dumbledore, you can see that there are seven rocks on the windowsill. Harry Potter fans are well aware that the number 7 is quite recurrent in the saga and in this chapter it takes on a particular meaning, since seven are also the Horcruxes.

Yet this number dominates other sequences as well. When Harry becomes captain of the Gryffindor Quidditch team, for example, he wears the number 7 shirt.

Then there are other references that lead us to this number and not only in the film in question: seven are the books of the saga, the players of the Quidditch team, the snitches taken by Harry when he plays the role of Seeker and even the letters of certain crucial names!

3. Bonnie Wright: Not just Ginny Weasley

Bonnie Wright, born in 1991, plays Ginny Weasley, Ron’s younger sister. However, her contribution was not limited to acting, as the actress also worked behind the scenes, helping the art department decorate the Weasley house, creating and placing different objects around the house and therefore in the location where she too. reads.

4. The green tints in one of the crucial Harry Potter scenes

Speaking of the scene where Dumbledore visits Tom Riddle, many people overlook the green tints that characterize this sequence. The graphic rendering is such to make us understand that it is a memory, but in reality behind the use of this nuance there is a reference to the fact that Tom Riddle is the heir of Slytherin.

5. False details

As the Muggle world is very rarely shown in the Harry Potter films, people may not be aware that this film is supposed to be set in the late 1990s. However, there is a scene where we see London’s Millennium Bridge, which opened in 2000 and therefore shouldn’t have appeared in the film. In Rowling’s novel, on the other hand, the attack protagonist of this scene takes place on an imaginary bridge, but clearly no surprise Yates’ intention to give the film a more recognizable location.

6. Eggs for Ron’s (near) death

Ron Weasley suffers, even for love, in Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince. One of the most traumatic scenes is the one in which he ingests a magic potion, ending up being poisoned. We see him on the ground, with foam in his mouth, while Harry desperately tries to save his life.

But how was the foam that looks so lifelike created? The solution may surprise you, since it is egg white.

7. Lord Voldemort and Tom Riddle: the Fiennes family in the service of Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

You have already wondered who plays the young Tom Riddle and you may already know that it is Hero Fiennes Tiffin, grandson of Ralph Fiennes, who plays Voldemort in the film. The little actor was cast because of his resemblance to his uncle, but he also had to audition.

Crucial in this regard is the scene in which Dumbledore meets young Tom for the first time, explaining to him all his abilities: moving objects without touching them, making people who hurt him suffer, making animals do things and, last but not least, whisper to snakes.

8. Albus Dumbledore’s homosexuality

Dumbledore is homosexual: a choice made by JK Rowling and emerged during the filming of the sixth chapter of the saga. During the sequence in which Harry and the principal are on the subway, in fact, the director wanted to insert a dialogue in which Dumbledore, observing a billboard, expressed an appreciation for the girl portrayed in the poster, but the author of Harry Potter has promptly rejected the idea, explaining why he would never do it.

9. Maggie Smith’s illness

The great Maggie Smith, who plays Professor McGonagall excellently in the Harry Potter, he had to go through a bad time while filming the film. In fact, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before and this led her to be absent during the shooting, alternating work with chemotherapy sessions. Fortunately, the actress managed to overcome this bad period with strength and defeat the disease.

10. Real magic!

Quite often cinema uses CGI to recreate certain effects in a big way, but sometimes the real things are the best and this is the case with Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince, in which some truly iconic effects have been recreated; the cauldrons with potions, for example, were activated by means of remote controls. All of these items, however, can be found on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

