Google reveals the most popular video game villain

A new study that looked at search data from Google he discovered that Mewtwo of Pokemon he is the most popular video game villain in the world.

Research conducted by the online gaming platform SolitaireBliss analyzed worldwide data on the 59 most popular video game villains and ranked them based on the average number of monthly searches they receive.

If you were still in school in the late ’90s, chances are you remember Pokemonwhich started as a couple of games for nintendo game boy which soon grew into a multimedia franchise that included, among others, books, comics, cartoons, movies, and even a trading card game.

How much value in the market does Pokémon have?

Quantify the success of Pokemon it’s complicated. Estimates from recent years of lifetime revenue generated from games, movies, merchandise, and more range from $90 billion to $100 billion, which is harder to measure since Pokemon Company It stopped reporting full franchise value through its website a few years ago.

According to the head of gaming research by Ampere Analysis, Piers Harding-Rollsthe last reported figure was more than 6 trillion yen ($56.2 billion) in March 2017, less than a year after the release of Pokémon Go and Sun/Moon, and two years before the Pokemon Go movie. record-breaking live action Detective Pikachu.

Only four other franchises seem to have surpassed $50 billion in terms of value: Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, Winnie-The-Pooh, and the Hello Kitty merchandise machine. None of these have their origins in video games, making Pokémon the largest game-centric franchise in the world.

Also, his fandom is willing to invest heavily in the franchise.

Sevrin points to the results of the consumer survey of the fourth quarter of 2020 of My dayshowing that while the Pokémon games had only half the penetration rate of Mario (6 percent of respondents played Pokémon compared to 12 percent), those gamers are more likely to spend $5 or more per month on related games, music, video, and more than Mario fans.

Google reveals the most popular video game villain

In this sense, a character from the famous franchise became the most popular video game villain according to Google.

Mewtwo had 438,000 monthly searches, according to search data.

He wasn’t the only one though, Super Mario villains also swept the rankings, with four evil characters from the famous franchise making the top five: Ape Donkey Kong is the second favorite villain in the world, registering an average of 336 thousand monthly searches on Google all over the world.

Video game villains can vary in appearance and intentions. From the goofy, animated villains of Super Mario to the creepier horror-inspired villains of Silent Hill, evil characters remain interesting and enigmatic, sought after by millions of people around the world, a SolitaireBliss spokesperson said.

The study did not take into account villains outside the world of video games, such as the well-known and equally sought-after Darth Vader or the Joker from the series. Star Wars and Marvel.

Other famous people who left a mark included the main antagonist of mario, bowser, as the third most wanted video game villain in Google, Waluigi in fourth place and Wario in fifth. another villain of Mario, King Booranks twenty-fifth with 40 thousand searches.

the ghost of Pac-man and Dr Wily they are tied for the most-searched villains monthly, with 400 total searches out of the total 59 villains included.

