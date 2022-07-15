Gold and silver metallic dresses: the oroton dress by Gianni Versace

Metallic gold and silver dresses, in a mini version, are now at the center of the summer 2022 collections. They seem inspired by the brightest model of all: the Oroton dress, invented by the designer Gianni Versace in the 1980s.

“Golden Girls”. This is the title of the famous shot of 1994, which we could jokingly define as almost blinding, by Doug Ordway, and which features the famous supermodels illuminated by golden flashes. It is their outfits, the Oroton dresses, that do this magic, and give the illusion that the protagonists are covered with a precious liquid gold metal. Behind these garments is the brilliant mind of Gianni Versace. It was the ‘myth of the body’, at the basis of his creativity, that guided him towards this idea that celebrated the shapes of the female body. The study of this innovative material began in 1982: the fashion designer recruited a German craftsman asking him to create a fabric that was as soft as silk but that somehow approached the texture of metal. The result was achieved by assembling small metal discs without any connection, attaching them to the metal mesh in four different points. The fabric was fluid and fell perfectly. An icon was born.

The Oroton dresses were not only the prerogative of supermodels, but also of stars like Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian. Among the Italian characters we remember the divine Patty Pravo at the Sanremo 1984 Festival.

Donatella Versace and Jennifer Lopez – 1999 New York Daily News / Getty Images Kim Kardashian in Versace – Met Gala 2018 ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Recently this material was celebrated on the catwalk worn by the muses of the great Gianni Versace, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his death. Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen closed the spring / summer 2018 show with five long dresses with different cuts, all declined in Oroton, the great invention of the unforgettable designer.

Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen – Versace spring / summer 2018 Daniele Venturelli

From that moment on, the Oroton has returned to being central in Versace’s collections, and, coming to our days, Dua Lipa and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon showed it off at the spring summer 2022 fashion show of the Italian fashion house.

Dua Lipa – Versace spring / summer 2022 Lourdes Leon – Versace spring / summer 2022

The Oroton was also the protagonist of one of Versace’s latest projects involving the Fendi brand: Fendace. To wear it on the catwalk Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Gigi Hadid – Fendace fashion show Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images Naomi Campbell – Fendace fashion show Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

The return of the Oroton mini dress

If the fluidity of the Oroton fabric allowed it to really be declined in all silhouettes and lengths, recently, however, it is the ‘mini’ version that has been a real craze among models and influencers, in the wake of the 60s trend.

This obsession was born with the fall / winter 2021 2022 collection and is still very much alive in the spring summer 2022. It has greatly influenced the trends, bringing back into vogue the metallic gold and silver dresses, in a micro version. For the evening, but also during the day, to regain that sparkle that we had lost due to the pandemic. Now you can go back to dreaming, and we can’t wait to see the next silhouette that the Oroton will take on. For a brighter future.