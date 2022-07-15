Gianni Versace, ten distinctive codes of his style that have gone down in history

On Gianni Versace stylist, which together with Valentino, Armani and Ferré sent the Made in Italy style to the stars between the 80s and 90s, have poured, and will pour, rivers of ink. Before the successful designer, however, there was a boy who in his mother’s tailor shop in Reggio Calabria created garments and imagined collections that were already writing the history of Italian costume and culture.

Son of Magna Graecia, he is influenced by mythology and classical culture so much to do with head of Medusa and the Greca the logo and the main decorative motif of his maison, founded in 1978 in Milan, where he had moved a few years earlier. “When people look at Versace, they will have to feel terrified, petrified, just like when you look the Medusa in the eye,” he said.

Hovering between baroque, pop and sensuality, visionary, glamorous, unscrupulous in invention. Dare shapes and colors, experiment with fabrics and materials, break the mold and enter the myth.

Gianni Versace. Getty photo christophe thorimbert / Getty Images

His collections attract attention also because in contrast with the work of other designers of the time, who preferred straight cuts and fluid silhouettes. One of his biggest contributions to the fashion world comes in 1982, when he invents the Oroton, a light fabric that recalls medieval sweaters and his love for history, and which in a short time becomes his hallmark.