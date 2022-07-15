Get the Khari skin for free in Fortnite by participating in the Galaxy Cup 3: all the details

Epic Games has announced the Galaxy Cup 3exclusive to Androidin Fortnite. Participating in this new tournament and staying in a high enough position, we can get the new one for free skin Khari. Below we give you all the details, including dates, Schedule, How to take part Y awards of this competitive event fortnite season 3:

When is the Android Galaxy Cup 3 in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Galaxy Cup of July 2022 is celebrated on the 16th and 17th, at a time that changes depending on our game region. To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. We will update this section as soon as we know the specific times.

Official announcement of the Galaxy Cup 3 in Fortnite

This is an exclusive Android mobile tournament, so that we can only participate in it by playing Fortnite on one of these devices. In this cup the format will be used Zero Construction – Solo.

How to participate in the July 2022 Fortnite Galaxy Cup 3?

To participate in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 3 July 2022 we have to connect to Fortnite from an Android device on the days indicated at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. We will also have to have two-step authentication enabled.

In the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 3, participants will have up to two hours to play up to seven games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by consistently staying in a good position.

July 2022 Fortnite Galaxy Cup Prizes

This is the award list for July 2022 Galaxy Cup players:

all regions

For getting at least 8 points: graffiti Creation of the Galaxy.

Official graffiti art “Creation of the Galaxy” in Fortnite

Europe

From 1st to 4,500th: Khari skin and Relentless Arrows backpack accessory.



United States (East Coast)

From 1st to 2,300th: Khari skin and Relentless Arrows backpack accessory.

United States (West Coast)

From 1st to 800th: Khari skin and Relentless Arrows backpack accessory.

Brazil

From 1st to 800th: Khari skin and Relentless Arrows backpack accessory.

Asia

From 1st to 800th: Khari skin and Relentless Arrows backpack accessory.

middle East

1st to 400th: Khari skin and Relentless Arrows backpack accessory.

Oceania

1st to 400th: Khari skin and Relentless Arrows backpack accessory.

July 2022 Fortnite Galaxy Cup Scoring System

This is the punctuation system for July 2022 Galaxy Cup players:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th to 15th place: 11 points

16th to 20th place: 9 points

21st to 25th place: 7 points

26th to 30th place: 5 points

31st to 35th place: 4 points

36th to 40th place: 3 points

41st to 50th place: 2 points

51st to 75th place: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

The Galaxy Cup 3 is a competitive event in Fortnite Season 3. If you are not interested in the Fortnite Arena, in our game guide we help you with other aspects, such as Missions.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]