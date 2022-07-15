From ‘Mandy’ to ‘The Lord of War’: The 10 best performances of Nicolas Cage in the 21st century

Devotion or destruction. love or hate Greatness or desire for overvaluation. Constantly live on the line of all or nothing, always betting on the most risky and passionate box. Do not try to find middle terms when talking about Nicolas Cage, an actor who, beyond any other possible assessment, can (and should) be considered unique in his kind.

Become a legend thanks to some fundamental pieces of his professional career, but also for the incalculable amount of extravagant and surreal situations that he has starred in, in Cage beats the force of non-negotiable delivery. And if it was always like that, in a certain way, the last decades of his career have finished confirming it. For (very) good and for (finally) bad.

The best performances of Nicolas Cage in the 21st century

1 ‘pig’ Although it has taken a long time for it to reach our screens, ‘Pig’ is finally here, a fabulous debut by Michael Sarnoski who presents one of his most outstanding virtues in the leading role of Nicolas Cage. Put into the skin of a character shattered by loss and in a permanent state of inner survival, the actor offers here one of the best works of his extensive career, managing to move from contention. Special mention for one of the most moving final scenes in recent years. And yes, also thanks to Cage. Pig in eCartelera two ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ An absolute party for Nicolas Cage and for that part of the public that has been celebrating the actor’s career for many years. This is how the essence and value of ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent’ could be summed up, a delirious proposal that, despite losing some steam in its last section, presents numerous laughs and memorable moments. All of them, of course, led by a plethoric Cage from start to finish. A deserved and endearing (self) tribute. The unbearable weight of a huge talent in eCartelera 3 ‘Color out of space’ Hallucinogen and hallucinatory in equal parts, ‘Color out of space’ stands as one of the most powerful and thought-provoking film adaptations of the HP Lovecraft universe to date. A merit shared between the brilliant direction of Richard Stanley, the spectacular photography Steve Annis and a cast dedicated to the eccentric and disturbing cause. And in this last area, of course, highlights Nicolas Cage in a signature performancethat is, constantly in crescendo. Color out of space in eCartelera 4 ‘Mandy’ The real magic of Nicolas Cage is that in the same year in which he releases a collection of disasters of the stature of, attention, ‘The portal from beyond’, ‘Behind the mirror’ and ‘211’, he pulls out of his sleeve one of his most memorable works. And it is that, from the first scene to the last, his interpretation in the remarkable ‘Mandy’ is a true madness of excesses, delirium, rage and constant outburst. A Nicolas Cage raised to the nth power that, in case there was any doubt, conquers without the option of replicating. Mandy in eCartelera 5 ‘Joe’ A film that coexists between the most brutal violence and the most stark sensitivity, ‘Joe’ ends up acquiring the dimensions of greatness through Nicolas Cage. His perfectly balanced performance lifts the film to a place close to poetry and grime, despair and redemption, calm and fury. Just to enjoy the actor’s work is worth approaching her. Joe in eCartelera 6 ‘The Impostors’ Directed by a highly inspired Nicolas Cage, ‘The Impostors’ is one of those films that are so easily dismissed as minor works but, once reviewed, offer their true worth. Of course it is not one of the best works of the actor’s professional career, those are big words, but it is also true that it is well above other much more acclaimed performances in his catalog. For this reason, and despite the fact that his photograph does not help too much so that the time he has spent with her is not too evident, I invite you to (re) discover ‘Los impostores’, a proposal as simple as enjoyable. 7 ‘Kick-Ass. Ready to crush’ ‘Kick-Ass. Ready to Pound’, one of the best superhero movies of the 21st century, is packed with finds and memorable moments, but nothing would be the same without its unforgettable collection of wonderful characters (and performances). A set of works where Nicolas Cage, to focus our objective, unfolds with a tenderness, charm and warmth as surprising as it is effective. One of those secondary that is not forgotten. Kick-Ass. Ready to crush on eCartelera 8 ‘The Search (National Treasure)’ Granted, it’s a rip-off of Indiana Jones and to deny it would be to embrace the absurd, but dammit, it’s impossible to get bored with entertainment as fantastic as ‘National Treasure’. An amusement park dedicated to classic adventure where Nicolas Cage exercises with admirable skill as an absolute star, showing that he also has plenty of talent to carry the weight of a blockbuster marked by the Disney label. The search (National Treasure) in eCartelera 9 ‘The Lord of the war’ After an initial scene that continues to disengage jaws 17 years after its birth, almost nothing, ‘The Lord of War’ did not always maintain a truly dazzling level, but it did not give any space to yawning either. A strange and very curious proposal in its forms that I found in the fantastic lead performance by a highly inspired Nicolas Cage to the most important of his supports. The Lord of War in eCartelera 10 ‘Adaptation (The Orchid Thief)’ Joining forces again with Charlie Kaufman, in charge of converting the original novel signed by Susan Orlean into a screenplay, Spike Jonze managed to fulfill all the expectations placed on him after the extraordinary ‘How to be John Malkovich’ with his second film, ‘Adaptation (The Thief of orchids)’, another highlight in his career. With a five-star cast led by the best possible versions of Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep, Tilda Swinton, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the (justly) Oscar-winning Chris Cooper, the filmmaker delivered a proposal full of masterful details, games of dramatic and narrative mirrors to take off his hat and, above all, a millimetric control of the history. One of those films that, being born excellent, end up becoming great little classics. Adaptation (The Orchid Thief) at eCartelera

In the case that concerns us, his films released so far in the 21st century, we are left with the most positive, highlighting a group of tapes and interpretations in which we find the best of the possible versions of the actor. An outstanding Nicolas Cage that shines with such a captivating intensity that it almost allows us to forgive him for the number of disasters he has starred in in recent years. In case we forget among all the trash, here are ten examples of Nicolas Cage’s recent greatness.