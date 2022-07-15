From Camila Cabello to Dua Lipa, all crazy about pink hair

Forget the other colors. At least as far as the hair is concerned. The hair for summer 2022 turns pink. Word of the stars who have no doubts about which shade to choose for their locks: pink. In all its nuances. The latest celebs who sported pink hair were Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa. The first chose the strawberry blonde, the strawberry blonde, a mix with pink and apricot shades. The second, however, showed off a long fuchsia hair, sweetening the locks with the color of passion fruit.

Hence, the love for pink hair continues. In recent days, Lizzo showed them on social media on the occasion of the release of her album, blinding followers with a thick candy pink hair. And now more and more stars are following what has become a real trend. Probably born while waiting for the film Barbie by Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, where shocking pink is the dominant color.

Pink hair, Dua Lipa gives in to fuchsia

This was to be expected. A chameleon star like Dua Lipa, who has always loved playing with her hair, certainly couldn’t resist the last call of the moment. She that she has only one must: color. And what color. The brightest pink of all: fuchsia. Dua Lipa wore it on her long hair for the latest Puma campaign.

Goodbye brown and blond, the latest colors shown by the singer. The locks are colored for the summer and smell of passion fruit. Because the nuance chosen by Dua Lipa and applied to her hair by the celeb make-up artist, Chris Appleton, is charged and intense. Appleton, in fact, applied it with a strong and strong brushstroke over the entire hair. No shading or contrast. Color dominates the entire length. Only the root, fresh from the previous brown, appears darker, giving a touch of naturalness. The rest is a total pink that blinds and captures.

Dua Lipa’s muse could not have been her, Lizzo. The singer showed up on social media with the same bright pink hue, launching the trend. Which, apparently, has conquered other celebs, from Megan Fox to Alyssa Milano. All eager to greet the beautiful season by illuminating the hair with the brightest of colors.

Camila Cabello’s strawberry blonde

There are many shades of pink, however, some more intense, others just hinted at. Like it strawberry blonde just sported by Camila Cabello. The artist has chosen a very special color for her hair. The strawberry blonde, in fact, is a mix of shades that plays with light giving a surprising effect. Made by the hair stylist of the stars Dimitris Giannetos, it is a color that starts from an almost coppery brown base and turns on reflections between pink and orangewith lighter points of light.

It is a less radical pink version than the one sported by Dua Lipa. But very elegant and definitely glam. Not surprisingly, this color has bewitched other stars. Like Nicole Kidman who, at the age of 55, wore the stawberry blonde modeling for Balenciaga in Paris. Proving that pink hair can be worn at any age. Just choose the right shade.

Discover in the gallery the stars who have colored their hair pink.

