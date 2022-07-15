from Bella Hadid to Lady Gaga, anxiety and depression are shared on social media

Goodbye the psychoanalyst’s bed: now fears, anxieties, phobias, depressions are shared on social networks. Matilda de Angelis, 26, one of the most requested and loved actresses in cinema and TV, entrusts Instagram with a social appeal. “I have been suffering from anxiety for three years, but I learned to ask for help”, she accompanying her post with photos that portray her with a tear under her eyelashes, with a face without makeup and acne, on a train with a melancholy look . “The feeling of lightheadedness you cause is hard to explain.”

Like her, there are many actors, influencers, stars, who have decided to tell their experience, creating a network of support and sharing. The young rapper Madame (but she also went on TV) revealed that she suffered anxiety attacks due to her low self-esteem: «I want to talk to you about something, which until a few months ago, I didn’t have. Self-esteem. Self-esteem is loving yourself. Understanding, accepting, forgiving each other. We must learn to love everything about us, even the worst parts, the ones that make us suffer and we would like to change. I was sick, always. I took anxiolytics as if they were water. Stomach closed, I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep. It was a vicious circle ».

Lady Gaga

Paladin of sharing is Lady Gaga who received an Artist Inspiration Awards from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation as a reward for her commitment to raising awareness and sharing of mental disorders, which mainly affect adolescents. “We need to share our stories,” said the pop star, “so that global mental health does not remain in the dark.”

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, to her audience of thousands of followers, recalls the years of insecurity: “I was not as beautiful as Gigi”, says the supermodel, revealing the problems born of the confrontation with her sister and explaining how this frustration brought her to significant drops in self-esteem. “I was the ugliest sister,” said the 25-year-old, taking everyone by surprise, “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, I wasn’t as outgoing as she is. This is really what people said about me “, Hadid continued, referring to the many inner torments that have accompanied her since adolescence and which, over the years, have deeply undermined all her certainties, to the point of making it resort to cosmetic surgery.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni, world influencer, has instead entrusted her fears for her city to her profile: «I am anguished and embittered by the violence that continues to exist in Milan. The situation is out of control. For us and our children ». To reassure her not just any fan but Mayor Sala: «My answers are always through work. We will work even more, I do not agree with what you say but I understand that it is a delicate issue and that there is a sensitivity of the city ».

Giorgia Soleri

Giorgia Soleri (26 years old, girlfriend of Damiano dei Mäneskin), one year after the operation for endometriosis, shared the scars on her stomach on social networks. Influencer and writer, who has long suffered from endometriosis, she has always fought (and continues to do so, talking about it on social networks), for correct information, and to push women who are in the same situation to seek a diagnosis. She, champion of body positivity, supports the bill for the recognition of vulvodynia in Lea (essential levels of assistance of the national health system) and launches a new controversy against the well-known hair removal brand, accusing them of promoting an anachronistic story of beauty.

Adele

Anxiety and depression have always affected many celebrities who, with their web talks, urge them to help each other. Singer Katy Perry talked about it a few years ago: «I was depressed and couldn’t get out of bed. I really had to go on a trip to regain my sanity ». But also, more or less publicly, Angelina Jolie and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Janet Jackson, Brad Pitt. Adele, publicly announced not only her discomfort, but also her rebirth: the singer decided, at the end of a path, to open up and tell about her experience in the most famous living room in the world, that of Oprah Winfrey (and from there it bounced everywhere), problems that arose at the time of her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki. Her situation reminded her of the abandonment of her father, who left her when she was a child. This caused her great stress and led her to suffer from very strong anxiety attacks. There is hope in sharing.