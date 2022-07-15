Frida Magoni Bollani – Corriere TV

Frida Bollani Magoni is a young star of Italian music. Pianist, singer, complete artist. She is not yet 18 years old. She is a pure talent who amazes the audience with her voice and piano. Frida has been on tour since June after her TV appearances with her father Stefano Bollani at “Via dei Matti number 0”, the performance at the Quirinale in 2021 applauded by the President of the Republic Mattarella and participation in the “Danza con Me” program of Roberto Bolle. Her live concerts are always sold out. Her musical gifts excite the audience.

Frida is touring Italy to promote her first album «Primo tour, Frida Bollani Magoni» available digitally and in stores. A tracklist that summarizes her origins and her musical interests: from Lucio Dalla and Leonard Cohen to Franco Battiato, up to her generation music from Ariana Grande to Britney Spears.

Frida defines herself as a “musician and experimenter”: she plays, sings, holds the stage and enchants with the extraordinary depth, originality and delicacy of her performances. Frida Bollani Magoni, daughter of art, it is as if she had collected the better of his two parents (Stefano Bollanibrilliant pianist and Petra Magoniextraordinary singer) managing to go further.

This interview was released before his concert at the Cortile of the Istituto degli Innocenti in Florence for the Musart review. On her Instagram profile (30 thousand followers), among the many comments after the concert, a spectator wrote: “You are the most beautiful evening of an entire summer … the absolute beauty, your skill moved me throughout the concert @ fridabollanimagoni Thanks to you Frida, thanks !! ».

Frida will perform on Saturday 23 July in the spectacular setting of the medieval castle of Scarlino (GR). These are the next dates in July: Friday 15 PisaSunday 17 Colico (LC) Thursday 21 Sommacampagna (VR), Saturday 23 Scarlino (Gr), Friday 29 San Miniato (PI), Saturday 30 San Romano in Garfagnana (LU).

Then in August the tour goes down to southern Italy: Monday 1st August Vieste (FG); Wednesday 3 August Milo (CT), Thursday 4 Castroreale (ME), Saturday 6 CaltanissettaSunday 7 PalermoSunday 21 MassSaturday 27 Putignano (BA), Wednesday 31 TodiSunday 4th September Exxilles (TO)

All the dates on www.bubbamusic.it and Instagram fridabollanimagoni