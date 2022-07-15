Fortnite x Stranger Things: Will there be more collaborations between the Battle Royale and the Netflix series?

If one is expected collaboration between Fortnite and Stranger Things this season, it should come Coming Soon. As the latest episodes of Season 4 of the action-horror series are released, the Fortnite community is wondering: Why hasn’t Epic Games established a partnership, or at least a reissue of the Fortnite skins with Stranger? Things that first appeared during the summer of 2019?

the next big patch 21.20 of Battle Royale from Epic Games, in theory, should be released this Wednesday, July 6, and it would be time or never to launch a barrage of Stranger Things skins seeing all the success that the series has achieved throughout the month of June.

The Vecna ​​skin, more anticipated than ever

As you can see in the image above, Hopper and the Demogorgon already exist in Fortnite, and some players already own these fan-favorite skins. But this season 4 of Stranger Things would be the perfect opportunity to bring all the new characters from stranger Things to the game.

The most expected is Vecna, the terrifying creature that has appeared this season and has garnered unprecedented success for the producers of the series. In turn, we could also see Nancy seeing that she loves to carry weapons in each episode of Netflix’s Blockbuster.

Created by the talented Feraals, this unofficial trailer immerses us in what could be the future collaboration with Stranger Things…

An almost certainty according to Nanass

For the youtuber Nanassa person very close to Epic Games France, this another collaboration with Stranger Things is only a matter of time. The American publisher has also published on TikTok an allusion to the beginning of the Stranger Things series and everything indicates that we will see something more between these two entertainment giants shortly.

According to the content creator, Epic Games did not encrypt the following skins in the current patch so as not to arouse suspicion. Therefore, it will be necessary to be vigilant tomorrow when the next update is implemented.

Image credit: Ferals