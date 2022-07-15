Fortnite: Spider-Man returns to Battle Royale exclusively for Spider-Man fans

During the first season of Fortnite Chapter 3, the crossover with Spider-Man was one of the most memorable in the entire history of the game and was adorned with several other elements within the game itself, such as the object of the Gloves with which we could be Spider-Man, or even the Daily Bugle, still in-game at the time of this writing. Well, it seems that Epic Games will make fans happy again, since other skin of Spider-Man is about to arrive under the name of Spider-Man ZeroAnd that’s not all we know about this suit.

A skin reserved for the most staunch fans?

This new Spider-Man skin is part of a larger collaboration with Marvel. It will initially go through a code to redeem content across various comics that start shipping todaywhether physical or digital. Here is the schedule of the 5 Comics that will be published with skins to redeem, each of them contains codes to obtain the accessories dedicated to the collaboration with Marvel:

June 8, 2022: Outfit based on Spider-Man

July 13, 2022: Skin based on Iron Man

August 17, 2022: Pickaxe based on Wolverine

August 31, 2022: Graffiti based on Fortnite x Marvel: War Zero

September 28, 2022: Loading screen based on Fortnite x Marvel: War Zero

Of course, you should not worry about getting it, since from Epic they have ensured that the Spider-Man outfit will be available later in the Item Shop in Fortnite. However, the American developer did not specify the release date of the Spider-Man Zero skin in the in-game store, nor its price in bucks.

For those who want to get the skin before it is released on the play store, it is possible review comics through the Marvel Comics app and Marvel Unlimited.