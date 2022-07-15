Fortnite should bring back this awesome item from Chapter 1; do you agree?

You look where, I do not consider myself a nostalgic person in general, so it will be understood that I do not usually look with melancholy at the state in which I was Fortnite in Chapter 1. Even more so when I started playing it in the second season of the second, but there is an element of the first one that I haven’t stopped thinking about for a few days now.

Thing is, I think this mechanic from Chapter 1 could give Fortnite enough life during a Season 2 of Chapter 3 that it’s making me a little ball. Next, I leave you with all the details so that you can understand what exactly I am talking about.

I’m talking specifically of what was called The Block in Chapter 1 of Fortnite ✅

✅ This was an area of ​​the map that featured a creation made by the community ✅

✅ The good thing about all this is that it changed with each update, so there was always a different location on the Fortnite map every few days ❗

❗ Also people worked a lot creating their personal place in order to be selected by Epic Games to officially appear in the game

Do you agree with me? The truth is that it has cost me a lot to decide between El Bloque or the mythical bolonchos, but I think that the first one gave a very different touch to Fortnite and it meant that there was always something new to check out on the battle royale map.