Fortnite Season 3: How to complete the challenges of Week 4

One more week, Fortnite is back to present you with a series of quests. The objective of the same is to allow players to accumulate battle pass pointsas well as offering additional information about the game itself.

The challenges will be available from 3:00 p.m. Spanish time on Thursday, June 30 and will end next Wednesday. As usual, users of the battle royale of Epic Games They will be able to enjoy a total of 7 missions, although they will be able to find two more that will only be activated in the event that any of the previous ones present some type of unforeseen problem.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 4 Missions

Climb a ledge within 3 seconds of sliding (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents from a vehicle (0/250) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with an E-11 Explosive Rifle (0/15) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Knock down pine trees with a Saw Thrower (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Travel 500 meters in the torrential tunnel of Descontrol Cavern (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Plant a Reality Seed in Placid Plants or Mushroom Orchard (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Search chests or ammo boxes at OI Airship crash sites (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with shotguns (0/350) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Buy items from characters (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

As we mentioned before, the challenges will only be available Until next weekso we recommend that you take advantage of the time to get as many experience points as you can.