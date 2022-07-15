Fortnite Patch 21.10: Summer event, new skins and more

The patch 21.10 of Fortnite the arrived Tuesday June 21, 2022. It is the second content update of fortnite season 3. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that this has brought patch of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 21.10

Patch 21.10 of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more. The big news here are the new naruto skins: Gaara, hinata, Itachi Y Orochimaru. Also added the super styles of this season.

All new/updated skins and packs for the store with Fortnite patch 21.10

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 21.10

All cosmetic items that have been updated for the store after Fortnite patch 21.10

New Fortnite island map after patch 21.10

The new map of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 after patch 21.10 is as follows. Abandoned Sawmill is now Sprouting Sawmilland this area seems to have elements of lucky landingfrom Chapter 1 of Fortnite.

New Fortnite island map after patch 21.10

New missions added with Fortnite patch 21.10

Fortnite patch 21.10 added the following Weekly Missions, Daily Missions and more. Missions have also been added. summer event 2022called Island Raider.

Fortnite Summer 2022 Event Missions

New Weapons and Items in Fortnite Patch 21.10

Fortnite patch 21.10 has also brought with it new weapons and items, and others who are back. They are the following:

All new weapons and items added with Fortnite patch 21.10

Other changes and news of Fortnite patch 21.10

has been added to Darth Vader as a new hostile NPC .

. has been added to The order Already meowcules What new neutral NPCs .

Already What . A system has been introduced social tags that allows us to find players with the same tags as us when it comes to matchmaking.

Fortnite: 21.10 patch notes

Here is what is planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 21.10:

General Fortnite Changes and Fixes

The belt physics of the Evie skin are not working properly for some players. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

An unknown bug causes casting a Reality Seed on sloping terrain to reset our Reality Sprout’s growth progress. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Creative Changes and Fixes

After patch 21.00, armored walls were removed from all released Creative islands. They are expected to return after this patch.

The tracking device does not work properly when it is being used by multiple teams.

An unforeseen bug causes stage objects and entities that manipulate them to not work properly when some objects overlap each other. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Save the World Changes and Fixes

An unknown bug causes some notifications to not appear in-game. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Destroyed beds don’t count towards your total quest progress.

An unknown issue is causing some Survivors to not appear in Rescue Survivor type missions. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

Fortnite changes and fixes for mobile and Nintendo Switch

An unknown issue is causing you to not be able to exit the parental control screen using a controller. This is expected to be fixed after this patch.

This is the second patch of Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including where all the characters are, and how to improve weapons.

Fonts: Epic Games Trello, Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration