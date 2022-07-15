Fortnite July 2022 club: new Phaedra skin now available

From July 1, 2022 at 02:00 CEST they are available at Fortnite both the new skin Phaedra Like the rest of your items. This is an exclusive reward from july 2022 for members of fortnite club. We show you how all these objects of fortnite season 3 just below:

How to get the July 2022 Fortnite Club?

Official art of the new Fortnite Phaedra skin and all the objects it brings with it

To get the new Phaedra skin and the rest of the July 2022 Fortnite Club items, we must be subscribed to this service, which costs €11.99 per month. Once we have paid for this subscription, simply by log in to Fortnite from 07/01/2022 at 02:00 CESTwe will get all of the following:

Members of the Fortnite Club will get Phaedra and her accessories simply by logging in

Skin Phaedra (includes an additional style)

(includes an additional style) Cef backpacking accessory

Harvesting Tool Stygian Umbrella

Glider Shadowwalker Gothic

Loading Screen Inked Reflection



1,000 bucks (the virtual currency of the game, which is used to buy items in the daily store).

(the virtual currency of the game, which is used to buy items in the daily store). Access to battle pass of the current season of Fortnite Battle Royale (Season 3 – Chapter 3).

of the current season of Fortnite Battle Royale (Season 3 – Chapter 3). Permanent access to the cooperative campaign Save the world of Fortnite (available only on compatible devices).

All the cosmetic items on the list will be ours forever even if we unsubscribe from the Fortnite Club in the future. This is the monthly reward for subscribers of July 2022. As always, remember the following:

We can use both the skin and the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

These are all the items included with the Fortnite Club subscription in July 2022

What is the Fortnite Club? What benefits does it provide us?

Phaedra is the July 2022 Fortnite Club skin

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per month, we will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up.

at the time we sign up. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In July 2022 we have Phaedra with her objects.

This is all the content of the Fortnite Club for July 2022. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the details of the new season, where we tell you, among other things, how to level up fast or how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration